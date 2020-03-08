The rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $ 360,000 at auction

%MINIFYHTMLed5f12c740b0dbc60c1fb65bf4bc183d11% %MINIFYHTMLed5f12c740b0dbc60c1fb65bf4bc183d12%

A prototype of the Nintendo Play Station, a console that never hit the market, reached $ 360,000 at auction during the weekend, CNN reports. Greg McLemore, founder of Pets.com and Toys.com had the winning offer, beating other collectors, including Palmer Luckey, CEO of Oculus VR.

The console is one of 200 prototypes created from a failed 1991 partnership between Sony and Nintendo. Forbes It describes the drive as basically a Super NES with a CD-ROM drive. Valerie McLeckie of Heritage Auctions, where the console was offered, account CNN It is believed that the other 199 prototypes were destroyed when the Sony / Nintendo agreement failed. Sony launched its first PlayStation in 1994.

%MINIFYHTMLed5f12c740b0dbc60c1fb65bf4bc183d13% %MINIFYHTMLed5f12c740b0dbc60c1fb65bf4bc183d14%

According to PolygonThis Nintendo Play Station prototype was discovered by a man named Terry Diebold in a box of things that was once owned by former Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Olaf Olafsson. The two had worked at Advanta Corporation and when that company declared bankruptcy, the console was one of many items that ended up in a private auction, which is how Diebold acquired it.

Equity auctions / HA.com

McLemore says the console was "the most expensive thing I bought outside a house," and added that "it was worth it, especially when combined with the rest of my collection." CNN reports. That collection includes more than 800 coin-operated machines, as well as smaller games, magazines and art, which McLemore wants to use to create a permanent museum, according to Forbes.

"I am looking for not having this machine simply buried in a closet somewhere," says McLemore.