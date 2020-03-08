The online luxury consignment brand opens the San Francisco flagship store – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – It was a true homecoming for a San Francisco-based brand that began nine years ago as an idea in the kitchen of CEO and Founder Julie Wainwright in Marin.

"Everything you see here is pre-owned," Wainwright told the crowd at the store's tape cut.

The RealReal is a second-hand luxury online retailer. He has just opened his first flagship store in Union Square, in San Francisco, a few blocks away from the same high-end design labels he records and resells.

Its mission is to promote sustainable purchases and the circular economy.

"We have worked with environmental scientists to understand the positive impact of the recirculation of goods that are done well, rather than buying new ones," Wainwright said. “When I talk to our customers, they moved away mainly from fast fashion, because it ends up in landfills. We really can't afford to be a disposable nation. "

The 8,000-square-foot, 2-level store looks more like a boutique than a used clothing store. Customers can bring luxury items to be inspected for shipment, and look for handbags, fine jewelry and clothing for men and women.

It also has LEED Gold certification, which means that it is an ecological space.

The opening comes at a time when large retailers struggle to attract buyers, with more people online, the high cost of rent and concerns about homelessness in the area.

"The fact that instead of seeing closed shop windows, we have one that is open now and also one that is open with clothes that are basically being recycled," said Mayor London Breed at the tape cut. "Great designer brands that may not be affordable at their usual retail price, that's more affordable now."

Mayor Breed believes the store will help revitalize Union Square.

"When you sign a lease and put money in a store that you have committed, it is not as if we are simply going to retire," Wainwright said. "But we are sure that the reaction of customers to The RealReal will be the same as we have seen in other cities."

Wainwright says his SoHo store in New York attracts 2,000 shoppers every day.

RealReal has also taken high-tech purchases. Customers can place items on a tray and immediately learn from the information about the item on a screen to make quick comparisons while browsing.

Carolyn Estebez works nearby.

"The model, and being a shipment and a kind of reuse, renew, all that is definitely the time," said Estebez. "So I think it's great to be here among all these other brands."

RealReal is also partnering with the Breed office to provide San Francisco youth with the opportunity to conduct paid internships, and established a base to fund and support educational initiatives.

In addition to the physical stores in New York and Angeles, The RealReal plans to present another store in Chicago this summer.