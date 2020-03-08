The number of deaths from coronavirus in the US UU. It reaches 19; New York declares emergency | News

At least 19 people have died in the United States. of the coronavirus as the virus spread to 30 states with the last of the hundreds of confirmed cases nationwide reported in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia and New York.

The latest deaths were reported in Florida on Saturday, involving two 70-year-olds, while Washington, DC recorded their first case.

On Saturday, New York became the last state to declare an emergency, as the number of people infected by the virus increased to 89.

The mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, said Saturday that a man in his 50s tested positive for coronavirus in Washington, DC. Another person, also in his 50s and who lived in Nigeria, who traveled the city, also tested positive in Maryland, Bowser said.

Jennifer Smith, who runs the Washington public health laboratory, said officials had the ability to evaluate about 50 patients per day. The district also ordered that more than 42,000 masks be given to emergency medical workers and firefighters in the district, authorities said.

Virginia recorded its first case on Saturday when it was discovered that an American marine stationed in Fort Belvoir had the virus.

China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

To contain the epidemic, concerts, festivals and other public events throughout the United States have been canceled.

Great princess to dock

Meanwhile, the Grand Princess, an American cruise with an affected coronavirus, has been allowed to dock in Oakland, Calif., The tour operator said in a statement on Saturday.

"Grand Princess will proceed to the Port of Oakland on Sunday to begin disembarking guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization," said Princess Cruises tourism company.

"Guests who are residents of California will go to a facility operated by the federal government within California for testing and isolation, while non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states."

The ship, which has been stranded off the coast of California for four days, recorded 21 cases on board, including 19 crew members and two US passengers.

Trump is not worried

Maryland officials warned that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in the suburb of Oxon Hill had tested positive for the virus.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the conference.

The White House said there were no indications that they had met or that they were "very close,quot; to infected assistants.

When asked if he was worried that the virus would approach the White House, Trump said he was "not worried at all."