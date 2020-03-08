The new Rams logo is supposedly here, and almost everyone despises it

%MINIFYHTML4e44e2d0a5f323deab1932a40417b99a11% %MINIFYHTML4e44e2d0a5f323deab1932a40417b99a12%

Before this weekend, the Rams seemed to be rising everywhere. Even after a tough 2020, they were getting a new stadium, they still had a talented team and boasted some pretty sweet shirts. On March 7, the Rams announced that they would present a new logo for the 2020 season. Reports suggested that a new color scheme would also come.

%MINIFYHTML4e44e2d0a5f323deab1932a40417b99a13% %MINIFYHTML4e44e2d0a5f323deab1932a40417b99a14%

Everything seemed fine for the franchise.

%MINIFYHTML4e44e2d0a5f323deab1932a40417b99a15% %MINIFYHTML4e44e2d0a5f323deab1932a40417b99a16%

However, once the logo was discovered and confirmed on Sunday, the mood changed to public contempt.

Redditors found and leaked the stylized "LA,quot; logo that features a horn derived from A. After all, it's ingenious, although the purpose is strange. The Rams already have one of the best uniform configurations in the league, with the classic blue and gold kits in the center of the stage since they returned to the west coast. The logo, simple and recognizable, was the least of his worries.

Well, it turns out that the leak was legitimate according to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, so delight your eyes with the new Rams logo:

Some pointed out the obvious:

Why?

Looks like it would be a Chargers logo.

Why?

We must?

Needless to say, Twitter had more things to say about the new aspect:

I saw 5 ish tweets about this hat before I realized it was a Rams hat and not a Chargers hat. It seems that "it looks identical to the other team in your city,quot; is the biggest mistake a team could make with a new logo! https://t.co/3K9J9wWlZW – Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 8, 2020

that rams logo is doodoo – Lee White (@ Lee_White73) March 8, 2020

If this is really the new Rams logo, the team may never sell another piece of merchandise again. This logo is garbage. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/DTJTSkDvyP – SeattleRams (@seattlerams_nfl) March 8, 2020

The new Rams logo is embarrassing. – Mike Freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 8, 2020

LA Rams main office: we need a logo that does not distinguish us from the LA Chargers in any way. Designer: https://t.co/wbfRkViVrF – Drew LaFollette (@drewlafollette) March 8, 2020

Well, it seems that Rams' decline to disappointment continues until the offseason.