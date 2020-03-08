The new image of Pakistan: foreign vloggers that change the name of the country | Pakistan

Pakistan has an image problem. For years, the country has been synonymous with drone attacks, religious extremism and political instability; Since the attacks of September 11 and the assassination of Osama bin Laden in 2011, international media have seen Pakistan almost exclusively through the lens of terror and violence.

The president of the National Tourism Coordination Board of Pakistan, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, thinks it is unfair and that a reevaluation of Pakistan's public image is very late. "We have gone by leaps and bounds beyond," says Bukhari. "The people of Pakistan have moved on, so it is time for the world to move on too."

It is a problem that governments could have addressed once by spending billions on international public relations campaigns, glossy magazine ads and primetime television commercials. These days, however, the trick is to attract travel vloggers: young telegenic globetrotters with huge online audiences whose content is seen by millions of people daily.

"I think just looking at how quickly the image of Pakistan has changed in literally 18 months, that's huge," says Eva zu Beck, a Polish travel vlogger, and one of the many who have made trips to Pakistan in recent years. . "I mean, the country was almost out of reach of most travelers for, like, a decade. And suddenly everything changed … I think it shows the power of social networks and travel vlogs in general."

For some Pakistanis, however, the positive publicity brought by foreign influencers from social networks is cause for concern rather than celebration. This is because the influencers often seem to enjoy privileged access to certain parts of the country that are largely outside the reach of Pakistanis, areas such as Baluchistan, an access point for militarism and the riots strictly guarded by authorities, but that has hosted a constant flow of travel vloggers in the last two years.

Aneeqa Ali told Meenakshi Ravi of The Listening Post: "For normal Pakistani travelers, not just for journalists, it would not be easy for them to access these areas."

As a Pakistani travel agent, Ali knows first-hand the difficulties of securing the types of authorizations and access that many of these influencers apparently take for granted. "The problem arises when you really show in the media that, you know, you can go there, you can travel there and it is the next destination and you will have a wonderful time … but in reality, on land, that is not reality. "

The Pakistani government has had some success in partnering with influential foreign people on social networks to improve perceptions abroad, but at home, the strategy is becoming less popular. Some Pakistanis are frustrated because the image of the new Pakistan has been predominantly defined by western white faces.

"It's one thing to promote your tourism industry, and another thing is to feed an Anglocentric narrative," says Ahmer Naqvi, a Pakistani journalist and cultural critic based in Karachi. "How is it that when you speak from Pakistan, you have non-Pakistanis who speak for it, and the people of Pakistan are not allowed, or are not available, to be part of this?"

