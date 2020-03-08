The NBA tells teams to have coronavirus plans for Tuesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the NBA prepares for the possibility that the global coronavirus outbreak may affect the way the games are played, the league office gave the teams until Tuesday to have several precautionary measures.

According to a memo obtained by ESPN, the NBA has asked teams to have a specialist in infectious diseases on duty, a nearby testing center for the coronavirus and a list of essential employees who have close physical contact with the players.

ESPN also reported that the NBA will hold a conference call on Monday night with doctors and team coaches to address the outbreak of coronavirus.

The memo also told teams to make sure they have a plan for reduced team travel parties, ESPN reported.

The NBA is also forcing teams to distribute hand sanitizers to players and staff members in an attempt to prevent the transmission of the virus and has previously instructed players to change the way they interact with fans, advising them to refrain from shaking hands and signing autographs.

Although the NBA has asked that the teams be prepared at the event that fans cannot attend, Lakers star LeBron James said that was not happening.

"I'm not playing," he said after the Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. "If I don't have fans in the crowd, that's what I play for." Game for my teammates, game for fans. That's all it is. If I show up in an arena, and there are no fans there? I'm not playing. Then, they could do whatever they want. ”

The news comes when confirmed cases in the United States increased to 429, with 88 of those in California, including 14 in Los Angeles County.

The Lakers are scheduled to play the Clippers tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.