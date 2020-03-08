The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

So many changes, so little time!

Another week, another round of celebrity transformations, and this offer is interesting, to say the least.

%MINIFYHTML66d22ed5bae46e611ef2311bfb0d976911% %MINIFYHTML66d22ed5bae46e611ef2311bfb0d976912%

Not only the NBA legend Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He has to pay in an unusual way after losing a bet with a basketball star, but two stars also took new nicknames that nobody expected but now they can't stop thinking. Obviously Nick Lachey .

Plus, High school he managed to get another franchise first, thanks to his unexpected election for his leadership in season 16, and Judge Judy, the world's highest paid television host, made an important announcement that nobody expected. But she was not the only presenter who was going through some changes, with a lifelong television announcer making the leap from presenter to television contestant for the first time. And yes, the revelation was definitely something for taco. (Yes, that was an obvious indication).