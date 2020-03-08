The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

So many changes, so little time!
Not only the NBA legend Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He has to pay in an unusual way after losing a bet with a basketball star, but two stars also took new nicknames that nobody expected but now they can't stop thinking. Obviously
Nick Lachey.
Plus, High school he managed to get another franchise first, thanks to his unexpected election for his leadership in season 16, and Judge Judy, the world's highest paid television host, made an important announcement that nobody expected. But she was not the only presenter who was going through some changes, with a lifelong television announcer making the leap from presenter to television contestant for the first time. And yes, the revelation was definitely something for taco. (Yes, that was an obvious indication).
Judge Judy
After 25 years, Judge Judith Sheindlin is ready to hang his hammer, revealing Ellen's show that Judge Judy He will finish his historical career.
"Well, I've had a 25-year marriage with CBS, and it has been successful," said the judge of the television court. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary and CBS, I think they felt they wanted to optimally use the reps of my show because they now have 25 years of reps. So, what they decided to do was sell a couple of years of repetitions. "
But wait, it's not exactly goodbye, as revealed by the highest paid judge on television: "But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will leave a year later."
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal
Never say that the NBA legend does not honor your bets! Shaq and his hairline went viral this week after he lost a bet to Dwyane Wade during a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. When Wade won, Shaq had to honor his unusual request.
"I said: & # 39; Well, what do you want me to do? Pay yourself? & # 39;", recalled O & # 39; Neal. "He said: & # 39; No, you have to let your hair grow. We want to see your hair like Kenny Smith & # 39;".
And he debuted the & # 39; do in the NBA in the pre-game program of TNT, saying: "I just aligned it for all of you, so you can see where my hairline starts. And I look good. And I'm proud to do it and I keep it that way all week. "
Justin Bieber
Forget Biebs when the singer of "Intentions,quot; revealed his wife's name Hailey Bieber he loves to call him when he was in Ellen's show. And yes, it is definitely unexpected.
"Well, she calls me a lot of weird things," he said Ellen Degeneres while you play "Burning Questions,quot;. "She calls me & # 39; Goo Goo & # 39 ;, which is a bit strange, but I like it. & # 39; My little Goo Goo & # 39;".
Me. Small. A very sticky thing. A very sticky thing.
High school
After all these years, The Bachelor producers still manage to surprise their fans and their choice for their next Bachelorette party did exactly that with Clare Crawley, the runner-up of Juan Pablo Galavis& # 39; Season 2014 (and two Bachelor in Paradise exits and The Bachelor Winter Games) was named the next protagonist of the franchise, making her the oldest single with 38 years.
When choosing Clare, it is clear that the producers listened to the complaints of many spectators during Peter Weber's season about the immaturity of women and the endless cat fights, wanting to correct the course as a source told E! News that they knew "needed to change it."
Enter Clare, a fan favorite that still has followers from her previous four periods (one that ended in a brief engagement). "They wanted someone who was older, more mature and had more life experience," explained a source about the unexpected choice.
To this we say: Yes, we will accept this bachelorette party!
Tom Bergeron
For the first time in almost 15 years, Tom Bergeron went from reality presenter to reality contestant.
The beloved Dancing with the stars The host was revealed as one of the contestants on Fox & # 39; s The masked singer this week, with the first The funniest home videos in the United States host being unmasked as the Taco. (And no, the judges didn't even come to guess his identity correctly, even though most of them know him personally).
Nick Lachey
Ladies and gentlemen, thanks to the successful Netflix reality show Love is blind, which the singer of 98 Degrees receives with his wife Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey will now be referred to forever as "Obviously Nick Lachey." Update your records accordingly.
