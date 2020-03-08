The mosaic of state crisis plans could mean uneven attention from COVID-19, but Colorado among the best – Up News Info

By Markian Hawryluk, Kaiser Health News

A possible coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the nation's hospitals and force doctors to make difficult decisions about how to allocate limited resources. However, experts say, only a handful of states have done the work necessary to prepare for such worse scenarios.

How would hospitals handle overflowed emergency rooms? What would doctors do if they ran out of medications or fans? How would they decide who is given priority if they can't treat everyone?

Many fear that the rapid spread of the virus invites repeated disaster scenarios such as those that occurred in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, when some health care providers in New Orleans were accused of sacrificing elderly patients.

To ensure that this never happens again, a group of doctors, ethics specialists and legal experts created a framework for more than a decade ago for "crisis care standards,quot;, through which states could help hospitals, First-line doctors and health care workers prepare for the compensations that arise in a crisis.

"You definitely don't want people to make those decisions in the heat of the moment, when they haven't slept and haven't eaten and there's no air conditioning," said Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the Anschutz medical campus from the University of Colorado. "You make worse decisions in those circumstances."

In the worst case, the health care system probably cannot provide the same quality of care as in quieter times. While federal officials can provide recommendations, such public health emergencies are the responsibility of individual states. Activated only when a governor or a local municipality declares a state of emergency, state plans allow exemption from regulations that could limit the way hospitals and doctors treat patients.

“COVID is not Hurricane Katrina; COVID could be much worse, "said James Hodge, professor of health law and ethics at Arizona State University." We will test our ability as a nation and, I dare say, there will be some failures. But I think those failures will be much less than before we really talked about the problem of crisis care standards after Katrina. "

But while 36 states have developed crisis plans that could be enacted in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic, many of those states simply copied the language of national recommendations, said Dr. John Hick, medical director of emergency preparedness at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. They did not detail how the plans would be implemented locally.

Hick declined to name which state plans were not up to par, and warned that some states without plans have done much of the necessary work but have not released them.

"Very few states have done a good job," Hick said. “Many states have delivered their plan and that's where things ended. We will have to catch up over the next few weeks. "

"You have to be prepared for what this could bring,quot;

"The overall goal is to do the greatest good for most people," said Dr. Stephen Cantrill, an emergency doctor at the Denver Health public hospital, who helped draft the first recommendations of the national standard crisis of care so that the states use them as a starting point. "This is a way of trying to give some structure, uniformity and clarity to those very difficult times."

In the worst case, doctors may have to make decisions about who will die and who will live. No doubt, those discussions are not easy.

"They make politicians nervous because we really have to establish specific resource allocation schemes," Hodge said.

In some states, he said, government officials have closed discussions about crisis standards or indicated that plans will not necessarily be followed.

"But the political responsibility of not planning is also terrible," Hodge said. "Any state trapped without it will be in bad shape regarding what we are seeing with COVID. You have to be prepared for what this could bring."

"Elegant degradation of the quality of care,quot;

Crisis care standards are also designed to provide coverage to doctors and other health workers who are forced by circumstances to provide quality care that is lower than the highest.

The standards allow doctors to make the necessary, although controversial, decisions without fear of being arrested or sued for those decisions.

For example, ethics specialists have discussed what doctors should do if they run out of fans during an influenza or coronavirus pandemic. Machines help people with respiratory infections to breathe and are often the difference between the life and death of critical patients. Even with a national arsenal of emergency fans, the US health system. UU. It has a limited capacity.

Doctors may be forced to consider whether to remove a ventilator from a patient who is not improving to help save another patient who could.

"He is asking doctors to basically work in a way that could be contrary to how they have been trained," said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety in Baltimore. “They need to understand why. They need to feel that this is the best for all patients. It's not something that can be dropped in your lap. "

But crisis standards in care plans are also designed to help avoid those situations. Hick said that well-developed plans, such as those developed by Minnesota, Utah and Colorado, explain the intermediate steps that could be taken to avoid such severe choices.

The Minnesota plan, for example, orders hospitals to first try to find additional ventilators from providers, partner hospitals or government stocks. As demand grows, doctors may increase the threshold of who puts on a respirator, stretch supplies and cancel elective surgeries that could leave patients needing a respirator.

Hospitals could sterilize and reuse the ventilator tube instead of discarding it after each patient. And if supplies continue to run out, they could use transport fans or even positive pressure machines in the airways, similar to the devices that sleep apnea patients use in their homes.

Wynia said that if demand continues to grow, hospitals may even borrow sleep apnea machines from the public.

"What is sought in a disaster or catastrophe is the elegant degradation of the quality of care it is capable of providing," he said.

The goal is to take measures to curb that decline, he added, make things less chaotic and avoid serious riddles of life or death.

The plans detail how to deal with personnel problems, particularly as health workers become ill, such as bringing administrators with medical training back to patient care or asking families to help with food and hygiene personal. As hospitals fill with patients, they can double in the rooms or move to conference rooms or other unused space, grouped among the less severe cases.

Hospital and public health officials are now trying to revise their crisis standards of care plans with a focus on the details of COVID-19 infections.

Daily challenges prepare for tension

Hospitals already have experience operating in crisis situations. Doctors have to work routinely to avoid drug shortages, sometimes using less than ideal alternatives. A severe flu season could mean that people who use fans should stay in the emergency department due to a shortage of beds in the ICU.

"Having a tough couple of years of intense flu season and maximizing our hospital capabilities has definitely forced us to start thinking outside the box," said Dr. Kari Scantlebury, an emergency physician at the Inova Health System at Falls Church, Virginia. "It has given us a good start to prepare for a potential pandemic."

The COVID-19 situation will probably prove whether hospitals are really better prepared for a crisis situation than at the time of Hurricane Katrina.

"We have a way to talk about this now," said Dr. Dan Hanfling, an emergency physician and executive at In-Q-Tel, a nonprofit venture capital firm based in Arlington, Virginia. “In 2005, talking about the possible allocation of scarce resources, which was essentially rationing, was a bugaboo. You could not mention that discussion.

This framework has been used during regional disasters, such as the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 and in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. But it has been a while since the world has experienced a true threat pandemic, as the coronavirus states.

"People don't understand how close the capacity health system is every day. We just don't have trained staff for the staff far beyond what we have now," said Hick. “Patients are waiting in the emergency department in many cities routinely. So, are you talking about adding a pandemic to that? There will be commitments. ”

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation that is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.