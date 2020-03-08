The media react to the tirade of Archie Miller that equates Joe Lunardi, the brachaeologists with & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML71c7e847b381dd3c00611bf9994450b111% %MINIFYHTML71c7e847b381dd3c00611bf9994450b112%

Indiana coach Archie Miller ranted against an interesting goal after his team's 60-56 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday: "Sesame Street."

More precisely, he attacked the university's basketball braceologists, particularly ESPN's Joe Lunardi, calling them a "children's show,quot; in a curious attempt to defend the credentials of his team's NCAA Tournament. Miller's complaint came after Indiana gave up a seven-point lead to fall to 19-12 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten game. Before the defeat, Sporting News & # 39; projected the Hoosiers as a seed of eight. After Saturday's results, Lunardi has Indiana playing in a game of the first four as 11 seeds.

"If you look at & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39; and listen to all the characters of & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39; and they all get & # 39; ahhh & # 39; when you listen to the boys of & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39 ;, is a children's show, "Miller said in his post-game press conference. "Each bracketology is a children's show."

"Since December 3, we have not played against a team that is not a team of great importance. No one has. But when you start going through the bracketology and listen to the cartoon boys of & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39; on television that people need to click and do all this, the conclusion is the strength of the record: Who did you play, what did you beat? "

The story could have ended there, but Miller offered a final farewell take, reportedly, after stepping away from the podium:

"When I was at Atlantic 10, Joe Lunardi was my best friend. He is now shitting in Indiana for people to see his show & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39;. Now he can go back to the dump where he came from."

Talk about a Grouch.

Miller's tirade certainly did not sit well with those who cover it. This is how some members of the college basketball media, including Lunardi, reacted to Miller's complaint:

The media react to the rant of Archie Miller

