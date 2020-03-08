The loss of Nuggets to the Cavs causes an identity crisis – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5bf7680404746c95c6d604d2efbdecb711% %MINIFYHTML5bf7680404746c95c6d604d2efbdecb712%

CLEVELAND – Saturday's loss to Cleveland left Nuggets coach Michael Malone, along with several of his players, asking a moving and pressing question.

"About us?" Malone reflected after his team was shattered in the transition. “And who are we going to be? That is a decision in which we have to think hard and make that decision because we are not playing as well as we are capable of, and that is a bit scary for it to be at this time of the season. "

Malone lamented the inconsistency of his team in his 104-102 loss, which reduced his record to 42-21. They allowed 35 points to the Cavs in the second quarter and then limited them to only 19 in the fourth. Two nights after turning the ball only 12 times in Charlotte, a mark that was considered an incremental progress, his 18 turnovers led directly to 21 points of the Cavs.

Moving away from Saturday's defeat, which sealed a Cleveland season sweep, his defense has been a beacon of inconsistency. In the 55 games before the recess of the stars, they had the tenth best defense in the NBA. In the eight games since then, there are 25 in the entire league.

"We're just inconsistent, as a team, period," said Nuggets veteran Will Barton. "Inconsistent. Moments in which we see ourselves very well, moments in which we see ourselves very badly, moments in which we defend, moments in which we do not defend, moments in which we speak, moments in which we do not speak."

Defensive failures resulted in 14 assists in his career of Cavs point guard Matthew Dellavedova, 27 points from Kevin Love and 25 points from Collin Sexton. All those flashy numbers were reduced to defense. Either an inability to contain Sexton units, a lost man in the 3-point arc or a muted coverage in the transition.

At the end of the third quarter, Dellavedova gave the Nuggets a highlight that they will see again in a loop before Monday's game against the Bucks. He took a dribble past half a court and threw a deep balloon at Alfonzo McKinnie. The defense of the transition was so condemning that it could have been thrown at Larry Nance Jr., and it would have turned out exactly the same highlight. Malone shot off the bench in search of a waiting time while Monte Morris and Jerami Grant looked at each other, arms raised in confusion.

"Some of the defensive transition baskets we allow are so heinous by nature, that they just trot back, lob dunk," Malone said. "Running backwards, but you don't speak, give up three open. … You have to participate in your own recovery. We have to want to go out and do it."

And then Malone admitted what has been obvious since mid-February.

"(A) the team is trying to find themselves," he concluded, speaking of his 4-4 record since the break.

Jamal Murray's failed shot at the doorbell could have sent the game overtime, but it would have been a band-aid, an easy cover for a team trying to regain confidence in the defense.

"We are thinking that our talent will help us overcome that," Murray said. “And the teams are playing harder than us. … We have to find our identity in defense. "