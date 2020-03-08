The Longmont Chief of Police announces his retirement after a quarter of a century of service

After a long period at the Longmont Police Department, Chief Michael Butler announced this week that he will retire in May.

%MINIFYHTML308e200920ad232e91576db1da6e086611% %MINIFYHTML308e200920ad232e91576db1da6e086612%

Butler began his career in law enforcement with the Boulder Police Department. In 1994, he was selected as head of the Longmont Police Department. For the past 11 years, he has served as chief of public security, supervising not only the police but also the fire department and support services of the city.

Butler said he hoped to attract little attention to himself while finishing his time with the department. Everything that public safety officials achieved, he said, reflected a whole team of dedicated personnel.

"Whatever we have caused that has made differences in people's lives is the story of many, many people; it is hardly a person," Butler wrote in an email. "The story must be about the brilliantly talented staff and compassionate within public safety and about the abundance of goodness within our community. "

"An overwhelming sense of gratitude,quot;

Those who worked with Butler, however, could not help but recognize the passion he put into his work with force. Mayor Brian Bagley said the city knew internally that Butler planned to retire a few weeks ago. Bagley described a two-part reaction to the announcement.

"The first was an overwhelming sense of gratitude and fear because we can't fill your shoes with someone so good," Bagley said. "The other thought was good, boss, you earned it."

Among Butler's most memorable achievements were his efforts to humanize those who faced challenges in the community, Bagley said.

"His work and advocacy in restorative justice, particularly with a focus on minors (stand out)," said Bagley, "along with his work for mental illness and substance abuse and addiction."

In his tenure as chief, the Longmont Police Department made great strides to address mental health and drug addiction problems. In January 2017, the Angel Initiative was launched, which provides a safe place for people fighting drug addiction to seek help and begin the road to sobriety. In late 2019, Angel celebrated his 200th person who sought help for drug treatment.

Additional efforts include the crisis response and commitment, a paramedic, mental health professional and specially trained officer who responds to incidents related to mental health and substance abuse problems. Another program, Deviation assisted by law enforcement, works to connect low-level drug offenders with an intervention and resource program.

Harold Dominguez, the city manager, who will help oversee Butler's replacement, echoed Bagley's sentiment.

“It was a sad day for me (when I heard Mike was leaving). At the same time, you are happy when someone has a professional career like Mike and when he can enjoy the next chapter of his life. He has been a great boss and brought a new culture to Longmont, one that is based on involving the public in community participation, "Dominguez said.

"Tireless desire to connect,quot;

In 2015, Butler walked through the selected Longmont neighborhoods on Sundays in an effort to get a first-hand account of the challenges facing people in his community and talk to them about his relationship with the police.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said it was efforts like this that made Butler's time with the public security department significant. Dougherty described the walks as "a testament to the tireless (Butler's) desire to connect with community members."

"The departure of Chief Mike Butler will leave a significant void in Longmont's public safety, as well as in Boulder County police," Dougherty said. "Chief Butler must be celebrated for his passion and commitment to work in partnership with local agencies and residents to ensure that Longmont is a wonderful community for everyone."

The city submitted a request for proposal in February to hire an outside agency to help find the Butler replacement. Dominguez said he hopes to receive information next week about the timeframe to potentially select an organization to help with the process.

At the time Butler served as chief, the department faced scrutiny, including a shooting that involved an officer that led to the death of Jesus Ramos. While a grand jury ruled in September 2019 that Longmont's chief police officer, Michael Kimbley, should not be charged with second-degree murder, questions were raised about how the Longmont Police Department handled the situation.

Butler, in a written response to the Boulder County District Attorney following the ruling, praised the grand jury for his work on the case. In addition, he said the department would work with the DA and a legal advisor to "ensure that training in the use of force continues to be the latest technology." He also said that police personnel are trained on how to respond to people in crisis.

Under Butler, the Longmont Police Department moved to encrypt its police traffic channel, following a pilot program in 2018. Encryption means that the public cannot hear police traffic using a cell phone application. The purpose of encryption was to better protect officers and confidential information of victims, according to Longmont deputy chief Jeff Satur. Some Colorado media organizations, including the Colorado Press Association, have cited concerns about scanner encryption and its impact on reporting timely and important news.

Looking back at his time with the police department and before his retirement, Butler described his pride in Longmont.

"You have to write a story about the remarkable possibilities of the community not only in Longmont but everywhere," Butler said. “When I leave, I intend to try to tell that story. I care deeply about those whom I serve along with public safety and the people within our community. "