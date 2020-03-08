The Indian Shafali Verma had problems after dropping Alyssa Healy in the final, says Harmanpreet Kaur | Cricket News

"For a 16 year old boy, it's hard to keep thinking positively and stay in the game,quot;





Shafali Verma had an excellent tournament but was fired by only two in the final

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur says that starter Shafali Verma had trouble recovering after dropping Alyssa Healy early in the final of the T20 Women's World Cup.

Healy was named player of the game after breaking 75 of 39 balls, but she was only nine when Verma dropped her on the first attempt.

The Indian teenager was fired from the third ball when Australia achieved an 85-run victory at the MCG to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

"He's only 16 years old, he's playing his first World Cup. He did it very, very well and performed for us," Kaur said. "For a 16 year old boy, it's hard to keep thinking positively and stay in the game."

"It's a learning lesson for her, but it could happen to anyone. We can't blame her because there were others in her position as well."

"We gave opportunities to hitters in great shape and it is difficult for players to come back when that happens."

Alyssa Healy made Verma pay the fall while breaking 75 of 39 balls

"We didn't feel pressured, but unfortunately we couldn't create those opportunities."

"It's a lesson for all of us, we have to be 100 percent when we are playing because that is the most important part of cricket."

The defeat in Melbourne was the second time in recent years that India fell short in a final, after England beat them in the World Cup final of more than 50 at Lord & # 39; s in 2017.

India lost by only nine races on that occasion and Kaur says it is still the most painful experience and, given the youthful nature of the current team, he hopes they can use this last defeat as a lesson in which they need to improve.

"I think 2017 was more disappointing, because it was very close." "This time we don't play cricket we expected from ourselves."

"As our team is quite young, we did very well in the league games. We reached the semifinals and the final this year. If we keep working and improving, maybe in the future we can win."

"There was still excitement. It was a great day, we definitely enjoyed it. Winning and losing is part of the game, a team has to do both. At the end of the day, it was a great moment for us."

"We don't play well, we need to learn from today's performance. When you play a high level of cricket, you can't lose your chances and we weren't up to it."

"We will take this seriously and when we come to play next time, we will be one of the best fielding teams."