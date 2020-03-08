The girlfriend of the future, Lori Harvey, finally talks about the wild rumors that she dated Trey Songz, Diddy and her son, Christian Combs

For the first time, Lori Harvey decided to give an interview in which he talked about his love life.

In recent months, a long list of rumors about Steve Harvey's model and stepdaughter had circulated.

Lori, who is officially dating rapper Future, has been romantically linked to several famous faces, including Diddy, Trey Songz and Diddy's son.

The Instagram model sat with Essence to explain that she is frustrated by all the ink that spills on who she is or is not.

The 24-year-old influencer explained: "It is definitely frustrating. I think I have developed a hard skin through everything. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they will think the worst of you no matter what you say. You cannot defend a I think there are many things that are false about me in the media because the clickbait is very real. I think that is something that the public does not understand. I don't think there is an article that I can find about myself that I don't have "supposedly "or,quot; rumored "in him. Because there is no confirmation and they don't mind checking the facts."

She added: "So that's the frustrating part because you really like dealing with someone's real life. But they don't care, they just want clicks and people will believe something. But my family knows what's going on. My friends know what's happening ".

Lori also talked about the wild birthday vacations in Jamaica, with Future and a very large entourage: “That was actually my first time in Jamaica, and I had a great time. I have a new love for Jamaica now. We had lots of fun. I think the last day, which was really my birthday, I said: "I want to have so much fun that I don't know if you are having fun." That's how much fun I want to have. "

She added: “And I exceeded that goal. Everyone was vomiting at the end of the night. Everyone was dead the next morning. Everyone trying to get on the plane said: ‘did you vomit? Yes, did you vomit? Yes. I have the best friends because everyone cleared their schedules to come. I didn't expect everyone to make it, but everyone made it. "

A fan had this reaction: “I like the future, but the ant with the way of treating women are not toys like fans, I think he needs to agree if that is the love life. You need to move differently. And Lorey, your father loves you and just won't stain everything. He built for all of you. I know I have a girl, myself. Our days are not promised, so make the most of it. Just a thought Bye. The way I have not had a mother or father in my life since I was three years old, I felt that I was very worried about going to tell what was happening to me, but not everyone has a whole world looking at you. We need to show that people are better. Do you have love for everyone when you are alone? Fight it and remember that you represent what you want.

Lori has finally found her voice and is leaving her mark on the industry.



