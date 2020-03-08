The discomfort rules the day at the Minnesota High School Hockey Championships

A Saturday. Two championship games. And a lifetime of memories for hundreds of Minnesota high school hockey players.

%MINIFYHTML387d1372d4ff6269eaa8447341b9137711% %MINIFYHTML387d1372d4ff6269eaa8447341b9137712%

The annual Minnesota State Hockey Tournament of 16 teams concluded on Saturday with the coronation of two champions in front of a crowded crowd at the Xcel Energey Center. In the first game, No. 4 Mahtomedi Zephyrs of Class 1A completed his Cinderella story by knocking down No. 2 Hermantown Hawks 3-2 in overtime when senior captain Colin Hagstrom converted a central advance of defenders JD Metz.

Later in the evening, Hill-Murray, the No. 4 seed of Class 2A, achieved his own surprise by crossing a 4-1 win over No. 3 Eden Prairie. Senior center Charlie Strobel scored two goals for the Pioneers, who never lost after opening the scoring early in the first period.

NHL MOCK DRAFT v2.0: Red Wings moves up, gets Lafreniere; Senators select consecutive forwarding

Mahtomedi's victory marked the first state title in the history of the school. The Zephyrs were the No. 1 seed last year, but left a heartbreaker in the semifinals at Greenway.

For Hagstrom, it was an appropriate end to his high school career after missing most of the season with a broken fibula. He was named the winner of the Class A Herb Brooks Award for showing character and values ​​during his senior season.

"I just received the Metzy pass and I cut it in half and I just shot it and it came in," said Hagstrom, who heads to Notre Dame with a lacrosse scholarship. “It feels amazing. It doesn't feel real. It's what people dream about. "

The Hawks lost most of the regulation, but forced the extra session at the last minute of the third period when second-year player Aaron Pionk beat goalkeeper Ben Dardis.

Most of the play throughout the game was spent within the end of Mahtomedi, but Dardis faced the challenge. He finished with 40 saves, although his own team spent the first 13 minutes of the third without registering a shot of his own. Most of Hermantown's shots, however, were from abroad.

"There was a lot of flex and it didn't break," said Mahtomedi head coach Jeff Poeschl. "Although the record was very bad tonight, we knew it was the kind of game we would have to play to win."

Hill-Murray are no strangers to the state tournament. The Pioneers previously won championships in 1983, 1991 and 2008.

In this year's tournament, the Pioneer attack was fueled by Strobel's strong bidirectional game and the dizzying game and speed of sophomore Nick Pierre. Strobel's father, Mark, played for the Hill-Murray team he won in 1991. Goalkeeper Remington Keopple made 21 saves to get the victory. He was named to the team of all tournaments.

"We are champions of the state high school 2020," Strobel said. "We can live with that for the rest of our lives and that is the best feeling in the world right now."