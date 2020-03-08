The developers of the Colorado metropolitan district give generously to the campaigns of elected officials in the cities where they have developments

Denver real estate developer and builder Patrick Hamill has been contributing to campaigns and political causes for years.

In each election cycle during the last decade, Hamill or his company, Oakwood Homes, have been remarkably present among major contributors to campaigns that have varied from the race for the mayoralty of Aurora in 2019 to a mass bond issuance in 2016 to build and update Denver schools.

%MINIFYHTML6213a34f1da87b546b3060fe78494a3a11% %MINIFYHTML6213a34f1da87b546b3060fe78494a3a12%

But of the more than 170 contributions Hamill has made to federal, state and local campaigns since 2010, no career seems to have meant more to him than the board of directors of the Ebert Metropolitan District in 2016.

Better known as Green Valley Ranch, the district is one of the exclusive Oakwood Homes communities in Colorado, with more than 20,000 planned homes on 5,400 acres and worth billions of dollars to its developer.

Hamill personally invested nearly $ 40,000 in the successful re-election campaigns of two members of the Ebert resident board, by far the largest amount ever recorded for a single metropolitan district board election in the state, according to records campaign finance filed with the Colorado Secretary of State and analyzed by Up News Info.

It was even more than the $ 30,000 he gave to the Hillary Victory Fund in 2016 to support presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, federal campaign disclosure records show.

The metropolitan district candidates who will benefit from the donations of Hamill, Russel Smith Jr. and Mikel Moore, say they did not know how much money was spent on their behalf, who it came from or how it was used. Two campaign committees were formed in his name, but they never knew any of their details.

Generally, there are no campaign funds for the metropolitan district candidates, according to The Post analysis. But that changes at the city, county and state level, where candidates receive tens of thousands of dollars in contributions from developers and builders. The timing of contributions varied from just before a public body voted to approve a new district until years after a district was formed, usually during a new election cycle.

"It's not fair to call it democracy when money has such a big influence on the elections, even the small ones," said Aurora's councilor, Juan Marcano. His campaign last year did not receive money from developers, although his starting opponent did. "You are at an auction, not an election."

An ongoing Denver Post investigation into the inner workings of the 1,800 metropolitan districts of the state found a government system that works without the usual supervision of voters and restrictions on conflicts of interest that ensure communities remain financially sound. The Post discovered that at least a dozen major metropolitan districts in Colorado are dangerously underwater with hundreds of millions of dollars of debt.

The process begins when developers get approval from municipal authorities to form a metropolitan district. Once trained, the developers choose themselves to be part of the district's board of directors and approve the bonds that are then sold so that developers can receive reimbursement for their initial costs. The board sets the tax rate for future homeowners to ensure bonds are reimbursed. But there is no guarantee that the promised houses will be built, which represents little or no financial risk to the developer and all the pressure on the residents of the houses being built.

Tying votes to contributions is generally an imprecise exercise. For example, in the months before the Denver City Council approved the Loretto Heights Metro District in September 2019, the developers and companies associated with it had contributed nearly $ 40,000 to the campaigns of eight of the 11 members of the council that approved the plan, as well as Mayor Michael Hancock. The other three "yes,quot; voters did not get a contribution, nor the single "no,quot; voter.

In several cases, The Post discovered that the developers of the metropolitan district gave more than one candidate in the same career, such as contributions of $ 5,000 from Carla Ferreira, developer of the Aurora Highlands Metro District, to the candidates for mayor of Aurora Mike Coffman, Marsha Berzins, Omar Montgomery and Ryan Frazier.

Sometimes, a developer bets on a single candidate, such as the $ 40,000 Mayor Aurora Coffman received from several people and entities behind the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, a massive metropolitan district that depends on Aurora's supervision. Or the $ 19,500 donated to the mayor of Arvada, Marc Williams, by several people connected to Remington Homes and $ 7,500 from companies linked to developer Chris Elliott, donations that caused formal complaints of campaign violations.

"It is up to the candidate to decide if they are there for the community or to outdo themselves," said Pam Feeley, who has been campaign treasurer for more than a decade and is the author of "A candidate's guide for campaign financing in Colorado,quot;. . "" Now, real estate development is huge because we are growing, and they would like it to be easier to create that metropolitan district they so desperately want. "

Coffman said the developer's money would not affect his decision making.

"The developers do not have the freedom they have in other cities when it comes to forming metropolitan districts because Aurora has adopted uniform standards," Coffman said in an email to The Post. "As the new mayor of Aurora, I will continually review these policies to ensure that our metropolitan districts are transparent, fair and accountable to our taxpayers."

However, with no limits on campaign contributions in some elections: Aurora is one of Colorado's few unrestricted cities, and this year's county elections will have limits imposed for the first time: donations have circulated freely, according to records .

"When it's high, donations may seem out of place for the seat," Feeley said. "The (Colorado legislature) has a limit of $ 400, so why do we need so much money in a municipal race that might not represent so many people?"

She added: "It may not influence, but they make you notice."

"I had no idea it was so much,quot;

Russel Smith worked for the US Department of Interior. UU. Before retiring to a small house at Green Valley Ranch in northeast Denver when the community flourished about a decade ago.

It was not long before he asked to join the board of directors of the Ebert Metropolitan District to comment on his growth and tax plan. He was appointed to the position in 2012 because nobody else wanted him. Resident Mikel Moore was designated for another open seat.

Until then, the five positions were filled by representatives or employees of the developer, Oakwood Homes.

"We wanted to be part of what was happening in our community," Smith said in a telephone interview from his new home in Texas. "I was retired, so I had time."

Then came 2016, when the district sought to approve new bonds to refinance bonds worth $ 112 million that were issued years before. There was dissent in the community, Smith recalled.

"The community was changing and people wanted more information, and I'm not sure (the board) wanted to give it," Smith said. "The last thing we did was something with the bonuses and pay other things."

With the impending election, the Ebert board approved $ 118 million in new bonds in March 2016, mostly to refinance previous bonds and to cover additional developer expenses.

"That was when they came to us (Smith and Moore), and the builder asked us to stay and that they would contribute a small amount to do so," said Smith. "It was kind of, and I'm not sure how to describe it, they wanted to maintain the status quo and brought people who organized elections."

Three weeks later, campaign committees that were created to support Smith and Moore received a donation of $ 7,500 from Oakwood Homes CEO Pat Hamill, as campaign records show.

The Friends of Mikel Moore and Friends of Russel E. Smith Jr. committees were formed by Katie Kennedy in Strategic Compliance, a political operative with extensive campaign experience in Colorado who also works closely with the Home Builders Association, as shown the registers.

Three weeks after the first donation, Hamill contributed another $ 10,000 for each candidate, then another $ 1,500 for each candidate a week after that, records show. Oakwood Homes employee Jerry Jacobs, a former Ebert board member who now lives and manages the metropolitan district, also dropped $ 150 on each committee.

"I never heard of her," Smith said of Kennedy. "Hell, we never saw any of those dollars."

Green Valley Ranch was covered almost immediately with bright flyers and canvas that knocked on the doors to present the two applications.

"It really surprised me," said Bari Garner-Holman, a retired electrical engineer who ran against the two incumbents. "I didn't understand what Pat Hamill feared. I wonder:" Why is it so valuable to choose these two? "

Hamill did not respond to requests for comments for this story.

Records show that the other candidates in the race for the two seats, Garner-Holman and James Ruggiero, did not register contributions to their campaigns.

"At that time it didn't make sense, so much money for a metropolitan district election," Ruggiero said. “I learned that they had $ 10,000 to print their things and mass emails. I could not compete with that. It's not fair. We think Oakwood should have stayed out, but they didn't. "

Ruggiero said he later reasoned that the influence was due to residents asking too many questions.

"We understand that they are a great name and they own the entire land," he said of Oakwood, "but it didn't seem like they treated the residents fairly." We say what we think, but they would do anything anyway. "

Political consultant Sean Walsh said his commissioners hired their candidates and walked through the neighborhood defending the re-election of Moore and Smith.

"I don't remember that there was only one problem that defined that career," he told The Post. "We have defended his re-election by emphasizing his biographies, his commitment to public service and his ability to administer the district."

Smith and Moore said in separate interviews with The Post that they tried to know who was behind their campaign money, even making a trip to the bank that had the contributions.

"They rejected us," Smith said, admitting he didn't understand the campaign finance law enough to simply ask the Colorado secretary of state for public disclosures. "I've never been involved in an election before, so I didn't know."

When The Post told him how much Hamill had contributed to each man's campaign, Smith offered a long, uninterrupted pause before reacting.

"I am shocked," he said. "That's a bit outrageous. I had no idea it was that much. For a subway board election? Hell, the mayor probably didn't even get that much."

"Sometimes you just have to cover your bets,quot;

Campaign financing laws limit individual contributions in Denver to $ 1,000, below $ 3,000 the previous year.

In Aurora, however, there are no limits.

Coffman's 2019 campaign for the mayor of Aurora earned at least $ 140,000 from developers and builders associated with the metropolitan districts of that community, The Post analysis found. In total, Coffman's campaign raised nearly $ 747,000, according to the disclosure records.

The largest was a donation of $ 25,000 from RAL Holdings, whose agent is water king Robert Lembke, who runs several special districts that supply the developments of the metropolitan district, according to the incorporation and conflict of interest records filed with the Colorado secretary of state.

Hamill's contributions to Coffman totaled $ 10,000 more modest, while Richmond's head of household, Larry Mizel, gave $ 5,000. Other contributors included developer Mike Sheldon of Aurora Highlands, High Point Metro District and its developer, Andrew Klein, Stonebridge hotelier Nevin Dimond and metropolitan district developer Donald Cook.

"We are not talking about exorbitant national dollars, but the council has a lot of influence on planning and zoning, unified development," Marcano said. “They want the business environment to remain as predictable as possible. It is a local manifestation to ensure that the business remains stable for these people, whether it is beneficial to the public or not. "

Campaign financing records in Aurora show that one of Coffman's opponents, Councilwoman Marsha Berzins, did the same, nailing around $ 50,000 in contributions related to developers, many of them from the same people who gave Coffman.

Berzins did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

"It is common for donors, especially donors with a higher dollar, to support more than one candidate running for the same position," Walsh said. "The difference between people who run for office is not always a‘ good candidate ’versus a bad candidate." More often, the distinction … are the ones you prefer and with which you can live. "

Developer James Merlino, who frequently contributes to county commissioner candidates in Adams County, said it is important to cover one's bases.

"I give to those I believe, but the biggest ones give both sides," said Merlino, noting that he worked as a political consultant before resorting to real estate. "Sometimes you just have to cover your bets."

Elections in the Northern Metropolitan District of Castle Pines were not supposed to be so complicated in 2018. After all, much of the district was built and residents formed the board of five people.

But water rights and water supply were a controversial issue that year, enough for some candidates for the first time to see that campaign contributions reached thousands of dollars, almost all from land developers.

"I was voted for all that money," said David Brennan, whose $ 530 campaign expense, all of his own cash, for a four-year seat was overshadowed by dollars spent by opponents David McIntire and Robert Crew, as shown by records

Each received $ 2,000 from developer Darwin Horan of Ventana Capital, who lives in the district and has its own metropolitan district, North Pine Vistas, which is within the limits of CPN and would be affected by any decision on water that CPN it will take.

But it was the race for a two-year seat that had the most money, with Horan contributing $ 5,000 to winner Norman Froman, according to the records.

"As you know, I build communities, but believe it or not, it's more than that for me," Horan said in an email to The Post. "I have been involved in Castle Pines North for over 20 years. I have simply exercised my right to have a voice where I have been a part of all these years."

The candidates, he said, supported positions on the water supply that he found beneficial.

"It was a platform to ensure that the district evaluated all potential options related to future water supply, cost-effective services and long-term sustainability in our community," said Horan. "It's really that simple."

Things were not that simple in Arvada, where last year's mayoral elections turned into an investigation of the allegedly illegal contributions to Marc Williams' campaign, most of them from developers in the city's metropolitan districts.

The re-elected mayor was accused of violating campaign laws by accepting $ 19,500 in contributions, approximately one third of his war chest, connected to two sources: Remington Homes president, Regan Hauptman, and developer Chris Elliott, a business partner .

Because the city limits contributions to $ 750, each man peaked, as did family members, employees and, in Elliott's case, almost a dozen companies for which he is the registered agent .

The two-term mayor, who was a councilor for 12 years before that, has said that his vote cannot be bought and that he is in favor of development. Nineteen people filed a complaint saying that the contributions violated state laws that treat dollars from companies or similarly owned entities as from the same source. That way, they claimed that both men were limited to only $ 750.

The secretary and city attorney disagreed, saying that the laws of the autonomous city replace state laws for local elections, and that each individual entity and taxpayer was completely separated from the other and was free to give the maximum .

"The developers of the Metro district are absolutely buying the elections," said Garner-Holman, who lost in the Ebert Metro District elections. "It has been reduced to the lowest level, where even running to represent your own neighborhood is contaminated. I am frustrated, disappointed and disgusted."

Quotes Campaign finance disclosure records of the Colorado Secretary of State Financial disclosure records of the Aurora City campaign City of Denver campaign finance disclosure records Adams County campaign finance disclosure records Finance disclosure records of the city of Arvada campaign