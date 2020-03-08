The coronavirus figure in Italy skyrockets when the north closes: live updates | News

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's live updates on the coronavirus.

A summary of the latest developments:

In Italy, where some 16 million people in Lombardy and other parts of the north are now in forced quarantine, 133 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 366. It has been confirmed that more than 7,000 people have the virus.

In Iran, against the third most serious outbreak in the world, there were 49 new deaths. About 194 people have died from COVID-19 there.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have closed the eastern region of Qatif and also suspend all public and private schools across the country from Monday until further notice. Universities are also affected. The Gulf country has reported 11 cases of the virus.

Plus:

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus now exceeds 106,000 worldwide and several new countries report their first cases.

But in China, where the virus first originated at the end of last year and the most affected country, it seems that the outbreak is being controlled.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, March 9

00:30 GMT – Albania becomes the last country to report infections

Albania has reported its first cases of coronavirus: a father and a son who recently returned from Italy. Both are in stable condition.

More than 400,000 Albanians live in Italy, which is located on the other side of the Adriatic Sea.

00:20 GMT – Mainland China reports 40 new cases of coronavirus

China has just published its daily update on the coronavirus situation there and it seems that the outbreak continues to decline.

The National Health Commission says there were 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the country's National Health Commission, compared with 44 cases the day before.

That brings the cumulative total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,735.

Another 22 people died from the virus, which brings the death toll in mainland China to 3,119.

All but one of Sunday's deaths were in Hubei, the central province at the epicenter of the outbreak. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 18 people died.

