The coronavirus could have a huge economic cost at the South Bay Cinequest Film Festival – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Depending on which county they live in, Bay Area residents live under some kind of guidelines on whether or not they should be among the crowds this weekend.

"So what do you really want to do? It's live your life, be aware of what's going on around you and be more or less aware of other people," said Ace Stornett of Pleasant Hill.

Saturday was the opening day of Little League in Pleasant Hill. Contra Costa County did not cancel the games, but it did advise people to consider their health before leaving.

"But you can't let it begin to control your life. That's to the point of panic," Stornett said.

The Cinequest Film Festival will run over the weekend, but the second week was delayed until August.

“We talked with the mayor of San José, he would like us to reschedule the second week. But we've also seen a big drop in attendance, "said Halfdan Hussey, CEO and co-founder of Cinequest." Unfortunately, and they are suffering a major economic blow. It will end up being $ 750,000 to $ 1,000,000. "

The organizers say it was a difficult decision, especially when the level of risk is something about which people have different opinions.

"It is, and I think every individual has to make that decision for himself," Hussey said. "This weekend we also invite people to come here. We have had many people who feel zero threat."

Like the other professional sports franchises in the Bay Area, the San José Earthquakes will play, despite the fact that the county discourages large gatherings.

"He brought a new pack of wipes," said Layla, a fan. "We brought toothpicks and we

He brought forks so if anyone has a problem. We have it covered, but there is no rain or virus that prevents us from enjoying our soccer game. "

Fans who resisted the rain on Saturday say they heard the warnings and made a decision.

"It's just what we have to do now," Layla said. "Be a little more cautious, pay attention, but I really don't think it's a reason to be crazy and not for this and not do that and change your life. Unless I'm older and have a medical problem. I totally understand that."