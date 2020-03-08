The Celtics fall to Thunder 105-104

BOSTON (AP) – Dennis Schroder took the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on a plate with 8.5 seconds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally to beat the Boston Celtics 105-104 on Sunday night.

%MINIFYHTML510b719ebf8236666a6afa028070dfbf11% %MINIFYHTML510b719ebf8236666a6afa028070dfbf12%

Chris Paul led the Thunder, who overcame a deficit of 18 points in the first half, with 28 points and seven assists. Schroder added 27 points and six assists when OKC won his third consecutive game.

The Thunder played without top scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat for the first time this season with a hip bruise he suffered in his victory in New York on Friday.

Boston had the chance to win the game, but Jayson Tatum fell short on a getaway. Walker recovered, but could not shoot when time expired. The Celtics have lost four straight games at home.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 24 points. Tatum had 19 points and Marcus Smart added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston took a 100-99 lead with less than four minutes to play when Smart found Tatum with a pass without looking back for a tray.

Smart made a foul on Paul a few trips later and launched a couple of free throws to put OKC back in front.

Smart lost the ball on a trip to the basket on Boston's next trip and Paul extended the Thunder's lead to 103-100.

Daniel Theis got rid of Boston's dead time. Smart kept a loose ball alive in the next possession of the Thunder to help start the Celtics' quick break, which ended up in Tatum's hands for a plate to put Boston 104-103.

Hayward returned to the Celtics after an absence of two games due to a bruise on his right knee. But Jaylen Brown missed his third consecutive game with a strain on the right hamstrings.

Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the NBA since Christmas, playing in the middle of a fight crammed by the sowing of the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Boston entered the day seeking to return to normal after a series of injuries.

OKC handled Gilgeous-Alexander's absence very early, leading up to eight.

But his defense fell apart during a great run in the second quarter of Boston. The Celtics gained a 63-45 advantage at the end of the period, but became careless in the last 1:08 of half, as OKC closed with a 7-0 run to keep a surprising distance. He lit a 43-23 led by the Thunder.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Bench beat the Celtics 41-17. … He used a 12-0 run in the first quarter to take a 28-20 lead.

Celtics: Tatum was whistled by a coach by referee Eric Lewis with 7:07 to play after he hit the ball on the ground in response to an offensive foul. … Robert Williams briefly went to the locker room early in the last quarter after landing awkwardly while fighting for a rebound. … He beat the Thunder 37-23 in the second quarter, going 6 of 11 from the 3-point line.

LOAD MANAGEMENT

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he has in mind the use of Gilgeous-Alexander, who is ranked 11th in the NBA in minutes per game (35.1). He played in all 82 games as a rookie last season.

"There have been some games in which I think I could probably have done a better job with him." I think here in recent times your minutes have been somewhat reasonable, ”said Donovan. "We had some games against difficult opponents in which their minutes have increased around 38, 39, which in my opinion is too much for him." … So I am definitely aware of where it is. "

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Thunder: Utah host on Wednesday.

Celtics: in Indiana on Tuesday, starting a stretch of seven of nine on the road.