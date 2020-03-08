The car sinks in the Eden Prairie pond, the driver suffers minor injuries – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A driver suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after crashing his car into a pond at Eden Prairie, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say the soldiers responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Highway 212 and Eden Prairie Road just after 8 a.m.

There are limited details available, but authorities say the driver has minor injuries and was already out of the vehicle before the first responders arrived. The authorities do not believe there are other occupants in the vehicle at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.

This is a story in development, please check the updates.