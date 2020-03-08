The Bruins are left behind by Lightning, they end up losing 5-3 at home

BOSTON (AP) – Tampa Bay Lightning took the lead with two short goals in the same power game and then contained the Boston Bruins.

Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short goals with a difference of 1:02 in the first period and Lightning beat the Bruins 5-3 on Saturday night.

Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also scored for Lightning, who took a 3-0 lead. Nikita Kucherov added an empty net goal with 1:02 remaining when Tampa Bay ended the streak of four consecutive Boston wins.

"It was an entertaining and brave game for both teams and we made it to the top," said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves to help Lightning tie for a 2-1 loss at home to the Bruins four days earlier. The physical rematch left both teams a bit bloody and eager to meet again in the playoffs.

When he finished, the Lightning and the Bruins combined for 36 penalties and 96 minutes of penalty at their second meeting in four days.

"I think we both feel that we are the best in the Atlantic (Division). We went there and got the two points in their building and they wanted to answer," said Boston coach Bruce Cassidy. "They were more ready to get off the record than we were and that ended up being the difference in the game. "

Boston still leads the Eastern Conference with 98 points, eight points ahead of the Lightning.

David Pastrnak scored his 48th goal for the Bruins, who had won four straight games but failed to recover from their initial deficit. Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist and Sean Kuraly also scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots.

🎥 Sean Kuraly: "You have two teams fighting for first place in the standings. But I think it's also a little more than that … two competitive teams that don't want to give up an inch." pic.twitter.com/OAI1zSfd8A – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2020

"That was a great game. A lot of physicality and good plays on both ends of the ice," Rask said. "Obviously, it feels better when you go out as a winner, but I thought it was a great way to show our character: always defend each other another and just falls short. "

Boston reached 3-2 with goals from McAvoy and Kuraly in the second period, which was delayed twice when the five skaters of both clubs locked themselves after the whistle. The second time he started with Zdeno Chara and Pat Maroon tangled near the central ice and his teammates continued with 1:06 to play. The strike gave officers the opportunity to review what was initially called no goal when Tampa Bay's Brayden Point swept the goal line disc, but the replay showed that the disc reached the end of the line and the Bruins arrived to 3-2.

🎥 Zdeno Chara: "We always put a lot of emphasis on supporting each other and playing as a unit, as a team, and I thought you saw him tonight, that everyone responded in the right way." pic.twitter.com/Gve67xIbjs – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2020

Kuraly was credited with the goal and McAvoy was assisted.

Another scrum followed the horn at the end of the second period and led to more penalties.

Cirelli's 5:08 goal in the first put Lightning 1-0 just 7 seconds after Tampa Bay forward Barclay Goodrow went by the elbow. The Lightning scored again, in the same power game, 1:02 later after a rotation of the Bruins on the outskirts of his area and Yanni Gourde set Serbachev for a timer from the slot.

Paquette put Tampa Bay up 3-0 at the start of the second period with his seventh of the season.

ROUND ONE

Chris Wagner and Goodrow of Boston served two-minute sentences in the first period for unsportsmanlike conduct after being separated before either of them could strike. Penalties only delayed the fight when they both left the box and immediately threw their gloves.

Goodrow, acquired by Lightning in an exchange with San Jose last month on the deadline, said he enjoyed his first two games in the Atlantic Division rivalry.

"Once you play on it, you realize immediately: you cannot immerse your foot in the water." You are inside and it is fun. These are the games you love to play in, ”said Goodrow.

REMATCH

Maroon, who played for St. Louis last season when the Blues beat the Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup final, said winning in Boston is never easy. He said he faced Chara when the 6-foot-9-foot captain from Boston went after Sergchev after a blow from behind.

"The expression on his face made me nervous," Maroon said. “I was just trying to do my job. I'm here to protect my teammates in any way I can and defend them. "

Uk Tuukka Rask: "You are the two best teams, so you are fighting and you know you can face each other in the playoffs, so you don't want to give up an inch. I guess that creates some bad blood." pic.twitter.com/v1kYCzh9ug – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2020

Notes

The Bruins kept a moment of silence before the game in memory of the former great Montreal Candiens player, Henri Richard, who died Friday at the age of 84.… Fans gave Rask a drill when he made an easy save, his first game after allowing goals the first two shots he faced. … Lightning D Ryan McDonagh missed his 14th straight game with a foot injury. … Tampa Bay led 2-0 after a period despite being defeated 14-5 in the first 20 minutes.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Flash of lightning: At the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Bruins: In the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.