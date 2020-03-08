The Broncos must look to the best teams to make decisions on the 2020 list

A year ago, the Broncos were aggressive in the early days of the free / exchange agent period, acquiring quarterback Joe Flacco and signing right tackle Ja’Wuan James, deep Kareem Jackson and cornerback Bryce Callahan.

When the Broncos closed their 2019 season against Oakland, Flacco (neck), James (knee) and Callahan (foot) were injured and Jackson, after a good season, was serving a suspension derived from a DUI arrest. The mediocre return on investments last year has made this year's free agent buying / trading season even more important for general manager John Elway and coach Vic Fangio.

The Broncos must be bold and swap for the corner of Jacksonville A.J. Bouye must be seen as a confirmation signal. But despite having room at the top, more than $ 50 million after the acquisition of Bouye, they need to focus on specific areas.

The Broncos must follow the leaders and not just the Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The improvement in five statistical categories will help end a four-year streak out of the playoffs:

Hasty Offense

Equipment Total Record 1. Baltimore 206.0 14-2 * 2. San Francisco 144.1 13-3 * 3. Tennessee 138.9 9-7 * 4. Seattle 137.5 11-5 * 5. Dallas 134.6 8-8 20. Broncos 103.9 7-9

* playoff team

What the best teams had: Great plays The top five teams in races of at least 10 yards were Baltimore (96), San Francisco (64), Tennessee (63) and Buffalo (61). The Ravens' dynamic offensive was led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 49ers had a committee backing, the Titans had the best runner in the league (Derrick Henry) and the Bills had three players with at least 500 yards on the ground .

Why did the Broncos fight: Former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello gave the race game an honest attempt: the Broncos were ninth in ground speed (42.9%) and eleventh in yards by land (991). But the Broncos were 21st in both yards per carry (4.1) and 10-yard runs (41). Another statistic that stood out: the Broncos were ranked 29 in yards for the second race attempt (3.76). That led to longer and more clear third-chance situations.

What is the solution? An improvement to join Phillip Lindsay in anchoring the running game seems to be in sight. Royce Freeman averaged just 3.8 yards in 132 attempts last year. One possibility is Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers, who could settle for a one-year contract in an attempt to start his career.

Third offense

Equipment Total Record 1. Kansas City 47.6% 12-4 * T2 Baltimore 47.1% 14-2 * T2 Dallas 47.1% 8-8 4. Philadelphia 45.4% 9-7 * 5. San Francisco 45.0% 13-3 * 30. Broncos 31.7% 7-9

* playoff team

What the best teams had: They were efficient in third and short and had a quality quarterback game. By needing 2-3 yards to convert, Philadelphia and Baltimore were tied for second (69%). Chiefs Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes had a 116.4 rating on third attempt, the second best among quarterbacks with at least 100 third attempt attempts.

Why did the Broncos fight: They turned only 18 of 38 attempts when they needed 2-3 yards (47.4%, 27). It gets worse. When they needed 4-5 yards to convert, the Broncos had 25.8% worse in the league (8 of 31), well below the average of 47.9% for the 2019 playoff teams.

What is the solution? The continued development of quarterback Drew Lock and the addition of a legitimate No. 2 (or No. 1A) receiver to join Courtland Sutton (22 third-chance catches). Lock was effective on the third attempt during his five-game appearance, completing 33 of 47 passes for 316 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 117.0 rating. Amari Cooper of Dallas (17 caught in the third attempt) or Robby Anderson of the New York Jets (16) will cost a lot of money, but it would be an immediate blessing for the offensive and also give Elway the option of waiting to recruit a receiver until the third round.

Punctuation

Equipment Total Record 1. Baltimore 33.2 14-2 * 2. San Francisco 29.5 13-3 * T3 New Orleans 28.6 13-3 * T3 Tampa Bay 28.6 7-9 5. Kansas City 28.2 12-4 * 28. Broncos 17.6 7-9

* playoff team

What the best teams had: Points! Nine of the 11 highest scoring teams reached the playoffs and 10 of the 12 playoff teams averaged at least 23 points per game. Those playoff teams were particularly good in the first half: Baltimore (first, 284), Kansas City (third, 267), San Francisco (fourth, 241) and New Orleans (fifth, 229) led the way.

Why did the Broncos fight: The 28th place in the Broncos was the lowest since the league reached 32 teams in 2002 and its 282 points were second in the 16-game season. The Broncos' offense had nothing they could save except for Sutton. Lock showed promise.

What is the solution? More good players. The Broncos believe they have the beginning of a skill position core in place with Lock, Sutton, Lindsay and tight end Noah Fant. But help is necessary, whether in the receiver, the runner or the offensive line. A key to the new person who calls the games, Pat Shurmur, is to find a way to keep the units. The Broncos' 45 triples were the fourth most and well above the average of the playoff teams (33).

Sacks

Equipment Total Record 1. Pittsburgh 54 8-8 2. Carolina 53 5-11 3. New Orleans 51 13-3 * 4. Rams de L.A. fifty 9-7 T5 Minnesota 48 10-6 * T5 San Francisco 48 13-3 * S17 Broncos 40 7-9

* playoff team

What the best teams had: A balanced pass pass. The Steelers had three players with at least nine catches, the Panthers had four with at least six, the Saints 10 with at least two and the Rams three with at least eight. The Broncos, minus their best player overall (external linebacker Bradley Chubb), didn't have a player with more than eight catches.

Why did the Broncos fight: The LCA tear of Chubb in the defeat of Week 4 against Jacksonville was paralyzing. Once it was lost, Miller had to carry the pass load and could not reach the double-digit bags for the first time in a full season. And there was no general consistency. 42.5% of his catches (17 of 40) came in three games: seven against Tennessee and five each against the Chargers (first game) and Minnesota.

What is the solution? A return to health by Chubb and better coverage of cornerbacks and internal supporters. But what about signing Cory Littleton of the Rams to be a three-defeat linebacker who can attack and cover tight wings? Adding Bouye was a good start to add coverage to the people who will make the quarterback cling to football for half a second more.

Interceptions

Equipment Total Record 1. New England 25 12-4 * 2. Pittsburgh twenty 8-8 T3 Green Bay 17 13-3 * T3 Minnesota 17 10-6 * T5 Kansas City sixteen 12-4 * T5 Seattle sixteen 11-5 * T25 Broncos 10 7-9

* playoff team

What the best teams had: Elite corner game. Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots (tied for six interceptions, the top of the league) was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick and Kevin King of the Packers were tied in the group for the second (five). Chris Harris had the only interception of the Broncos in a full-time corner.

Why did the Broncos fight: Only four teams had fewer interceptions than the Broncos. Alarming was the lack of pass breaks. Harris was six, who ranked fourth in the team behind insurance Justin Simmons (15) and Kareem Jackson (10) and defensive lineman Shelby Harris (nine).

What is the solution? Bouye (16 interceptions in his career) fits well and the Broncos are in good shape with Simmons and Jackson. But another corner is needed, preferably one that is capable of covering the slot receiver.