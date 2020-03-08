The Archbishop of San Francisco, Riordan, cancels Monday classes for fear of coronaviruses – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Officials of the Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco have announced that they canceled Monday's classes and closed the school campus after the parents of a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was the second school in San Francisco that suspended classes and closed its campus in less than a week. Lowell High School was closed last Thursday after district officials learned that the father of a Lowell student was also being treated for coronavirus.

The authorities did not know if Lowell's student's father had been in school since he contracted the coronavirus.

"For precaution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the school and all events and meetings at the moment," read a message to the parents. "The school will not be open on Friday and we will share an updated message before Monday."

A similar case arose in Archbishop Riordan over the weekend.

"On Saturday afternoon it was reported that the parents of a Riordan student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," said a note sent to the parents. "We determined that the best course of action was to close the school on Monday … and with great caution do a thorough cleaning of the campus."

School officials at two other Bay Area schools canceled classes last week.

In San Mateo County, concerns about the virus led to the closure of a Menlo school in Atherton for the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

On Monday, Healdsburg School, a private K-8 institution in Sonoma County, closed its doors after an adult connected to the school had close contact with a patient diagnosed with the virus.

On Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom sent a message to California educators.

"It's a matter of when, no yes, some California public schools will face closure due to COVID-19," Newsom wrote. "School districts must prepare for these scenarios so that parents and children can plan what would happen if their local school faced closure."

"Nor has it been lost to anyone that these scenarios would put significant stress on families, especially those with the least financial resources," he continued. “We are already seeing how this outbreak is having a significant economic impact on families, workers, businesses and communities throughout California. The state of California is working 24 hours to help withstand the burden Californians face during this crisis. We are really all in this together. ”