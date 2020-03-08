The 9 best training headphones

%MINIFYHTML9708f69975467fc20dbb553d54e4ed9611% %MINIFYHTML9708f69975467fc20dbb553d54e4ed9612%

You may not be training for the Olympic Games or a marathon, but that does not mean that you do not need a pair of headphones that remain fixed and sound good. Many athletes use headphones to give an additional boost of motivation in the gym, and many need theirs to block the environmental noise that distracts them. If you run outside, around cars, you will want a pair that does not block ambient sounds to ensure your safety. It all depends on you and your training. To find the best training headphones for each type of athlete, we speak with almost two dozen athletes and professional trainers who train in basketball courts, gyms and dance studios, and even one that enters the roofs of the island of Santorini. .

The best training headphones in general

Apple AirPods with charging case

Of the 21 athletes we talked to, eight said they use Apple AirPods when they exercise. The reason for its popularity is simple: AirPods are small and wireless and do not interfere with the movements of an athlete. "My standard training includes many things, like jumping on walls, jumping fences, doing somersaults," he says professional free runner Michael "Frosti "Zernow, who scored the best qualifying time in American Ninja Warrior history. "My main concern is something that prevents my movement." Many Bluetooth headphones mark that box, but according to Chris Callis, "AirPods are always reliable with their connection, unlike other Bluetooth headphones I've tried. And it doesn't hurt that they're clean and bland. There are a lot of headphone monstrosities out there." , He says.

German Srulovich, assistant coach of men's basketball at the College of Central Florida, likes the AirPods double tap option. "If a player has a pop-up song from their children's playlist during their training, they can simply tap their headphones twice to get the song they want. That eliminates any delay in our workouts, and I hope more brands will incorporate it." .

According to Connor Kelly, Tyson Bomberry and Jake Fox, players of the New York Riptide of the National Lacrosse League, use AirPods while exercising because the headphones don't fall off. Kelly also uses his during warm-ups to help him concentrate and motivate himself before the games. AirPods are also popular with Steph Curry and almost every teenager we've talked to in the last two years. If you have extra large holes, such as Strategist contributor Sarah Z. Wexler, the AirPods Pro provide a better fit, which will be useful.

The best training headphones with noise cancellation

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Headphones

Although AirPods are popular, almost to the point of ubiquity, that doesn't make them perfect for all athletes, especially since no two people have the same size ear holes. John Ranagan, another New York Riptide player, prefers Bose SoundSport wireless headphones because they stay in your ears better than any other headset and have excellent audio. Russell Byrd, a former basketball player at Michigan State University, who now plays for SCM CSU Craiova in Romania, is also a fan. "It doesn't matter what I'm doing on the court, those things stay," says Byrd. They also cancel the noise, unlike the AirPods (but the AirPod Pros are), so they "block a lot of noise from the pregame crowd so I can concentrate on taking shots and enjoying the music."

After trying several different pairs, Jianca Lazarus, a surfer and sports photojournalist, also loves Bose SoundSport wireless headphones. But she is partial to an earlier version that connects the two sides with a cable that is behind the head. "I love that they remain in my ears when most others fall due to sweat," says Lázaro, who also uses them to make work calls. "The sound quality is phenomenal, and the microphone is excellent when I receive incoming phone calls so I can continue to exercise while I deal with business," he says.

The best less expensive training headphones

Bluetooth headset Anker SoundBuds Slim

Sometimes, however, the best headphones are the ones that work well but they won't ruin your day if you forget them in the gym or on the court. Tennis player and coach Mick Rouse, who also works as a research manager for GQ, call this pair of Anker "the best investment for your money." He says that the sound quality is not so different from high-end headphones.

The best headphones for strenuous workouts

Beats Powerbeats3 wireless internal headphones

If your workouts throw you through a field or you can't stay near your phone, former NFL player Vinnie Sunseri recommends Powerbeats 3. “They are good because they block external noise and remain active when they exercise that could cause other headphones to fall, "he says." You can use them at a distance of up to 30 feet from your phone, so you don't have to be in your person at all times. "Major League Soccer player Jason Hernandez also recommends Powerbeats headphones. "I love these headphones first because of the sound quality," says Hernández. He also appreciates their safety and durability: "Even the most dynamic types of exercises don't get them out of my head. In addition, I have damaged several headphones with sweat, so it is important for me that headphones that have the right technology to deal with sweat and electronics finally cross. "Srulovich also likes them, thanks to his high and low volume "Most of the music that plays in our sport is rap, and players get energy by increasing the volume and feeling the bass," he says.

Jaybird Freedom 2 wireless sports Bluetooth wireless headphones with SpeedFit

"As dancers, we do many different types of physical training and cross training, sometimes on machines, sometimes in studios and sometimes upside down," says Emily Kikta, a ballet dancer from New York City. She likes Jaybird Freedom wireless headphones because they are inexpensive, and the wings next to the headphones help them stay while dancing or moving. Michael Wardian, a marathon runner who holds the fastest world record for seven marathons on seven continents in seven days, is also a fan. He says: "The Jaybirds have great battery life, sound quality and are quite indestructible."

DISO Buds Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphones

Glenn McCallum, a professional country dancer, uses DISO Buds when he practices with his dance partner. Each person wears a headset, and "the range is long enough between the individual headphones so we can both listen to the music while dancing together without having to be close." He also likes to remain in his ears while dancing: "With headphones of different sizes to choose from, you can be sure that they will not fly out of your ears while they hit your head in a series of quick turns."

The best headphones to be aware of your surroundings

AfterShokz Trekz Titanium headphones

"At first I was a bit skeptical because the headphones don't fit your ear," says Katie Mackey, a professional broker at the Brooks Beast Track Club. The AfterShokz Mackey election uses technology that transmits sound through the bones of the ear. "I can listen to my music really well, and I can also hear all the noise around me," she says. "I feel much safer because I can hear traffic, passing bicycles and pedestrians." The Wardian marathon runner also likes them, because they are excellent for safety, have good sound quality and are very well built. "I like them so I can listen to my podcasts, but I still realize if I go around a corner and see a lion or a mountain bear," he says.

The best headphones for exercise over the ear

Bose SoundLink Around Ear II Wireless Headphones

Jamie Hickey, a personal trainer of Truism Fitness, is one of the few athletes we talk to who prefers headphones over the ear. “I spend a lot of time in the gym and there are times when I want to exercise in peace. These headphones provide that, ”he says. He appreciates their ability to cancel noise, as well as the "comfortable but tight fit,quot; they provide, which prevents them from moving during workouts. "I like to get into a routine and forget my surroundings while I exercise," he says. "Not listening to the environment around you makes it much easier."

The best headphones to place on the less expensive ears

Bluetooth headphones Mpow 059 over the ear, high-fidelity stereo wireless headphones

Like Hickey, Martha Bull, a competitive powerlifter, uses larger headphones to place over the ears when in the gym. Bull likes to make these Mpow headphones affordable, in case she puts a weight on them. In addition, they are visible enough to discourage unwanted comments. “I used to use wireless headphones, which were better for the bank but not as visible. These bright blue headphones are more effective in indicating to gymmates that they have read two articles about T Nation that I am not available to receive unsolicited advice and comments that they are eager to share with me. "