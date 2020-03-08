Texas Senator Ted Cruz says he "briefly interacted,quot; with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Senator Ted Cruz announced Sunday that he "briefly interacted,quot; with an individual 10 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19.

In the statement, the Republican senator said he was informed on Saturday night that he had a brief conversation and shared a handshake with the individual at the CPAC.

Cruz said that since then he has consulted with the medical authorities of the Houston Department of Health, the Harris County Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as his personal doctor

He also said he has spoken with Vice President Pence, leader McConnell and Mark Meadows.

"I am not experiencing any symptoms and I feel good and healthy," Cruz said. “Since the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was less than one minute and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have informed me that the chances of transmission from the other individual to me they were extremely low. "

Cruz said his doctors also reported that the tests are not effective before symptoms appear, and that his brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for quarantine.

"The medical authorities explicitly informed me that, given the above criteria, people who have interacted with me in the 10 days after the CPAC should not worry about the possible transmission," he said. "However, as a precaution and due to the frequency with which I interact with my constituents as part of my work and to give them peace of mind, I have decided to stay in my home in Texas this week, until it is full. the interaction of the CPAC ".

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.