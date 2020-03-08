Ted Cruz will undergo quarantine after coming into contact with the coronavirus patient in the CPAC

%MINIFYHTML7b65444f0f64a8ef6dc46cf6d20e773a11% %MINIFYHTML7b65444f0f64a8ef6dc46cf6d20e773a12%

The Republican senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, announced on Twitter that he will be quarantined after learning that he shook hands and talked to a man who had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The meeting took place at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) more than a week ago, and the man was very close to several high-profile political figures, including Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and Mark Meadows. Little is known about the coronavirus and how it is transmitted. With the flu, it is known that the flu is transmitted through drops that are transmitted through contacts such as sneezing and coughing. At this point, it is not clear if Coronavirus is transmitted in the same way or if it could be transmitted by air. If the coronavirus can be transmitted through the air, that would mean that the distance between people could make it spread more easily than with the flu.

For example, with the common flu, it is recommended to stay approximately six feet away to prevent transmission when coughing or sneezing. In addition, using a handkerchief to sneeze or cough in the curve of your arm prevents those drops from spreading to others.

%MINIFYHTML7b65444f0f64a8ef6dc46cf6d20e773a13% %MINIFYHTML7b65444f0f64a8ef6dc46cf6d20e773a14%

If the coronavirus can be transmitted through the air, without a sick person coughing or sneezing, the transmission would occur at higher rates and the six foot rule would not be infallible.

%MINIFYHTML7b65444f0f64a8ef6dc46cf6d20e773a15% %MINIFYHTML7b65444f0f64a8ef6dc46cf6d20e773a16%

It is also unknown how long a person with Coronavirus remains contagious, even after the symptoms disappear or how long the virus can survive on objects.

Ted Cruz took the Coronavirus seriously before learning that he had come into close contact with a patient and said he feels well, but will stay at home for the next two weeks to undergo quarantine.

You can see the statement that Ted Cruz released on Twitter below.

Today I published the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg – Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

At this point, the Department of Health recommends people who have symptoms of Coronavirus not to go to their doctors' office or to the emergency room, where they could easily transmit the virus to other people, but to contact the branch from the local health department in your area. .

However, many people who have followed the guidelines of the Department of Health find it difficult to get tested according to the reports and accounts that are coming to social networks.

If you have symptoms of Coronavirus, contact your doctor by phone and your local Health Department for help.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Ted Cruz's condition while self-quarantining due to Coronavirus.



Post views:

4 4