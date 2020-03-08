Ted Cruz self-quarantines after contact with a person with coronavirus

Senator Ted Cruz will undergo quarantine at his home in Texas after a person with whom he had a "brief conversation and a handshake,quot; at the recent CPAC conference tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am not experiencing any symptoms and I feel good and healthy," Cruz said in a statement, adding that the authorities have informed him that the chances of transmission given his brief interaction were "extremely low." Those who have interacted with him in the last 10 days "should not worry about possible transmission," medical authorities have advised.

Cruz, a Republican, informed Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, and the new White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about the situation.

Cruz said he will remain at home until 14 days have elapsed since the interaction at the conservative political conference. Cruz said the interaction of the Conservative Political Action Conference was 10 days ago.