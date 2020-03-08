Tamar Braxton has confessed that his first love has infiltrated his life in the most beautiful way and that his fans are delighted

Tamar Braxton has taken a break from social networks, but that does not mean he is on vacation.

Au contraire, the diva, has worked very hard with several projects, including movies, songs and a new television show.

It's been three years since Tamar shocked the world by announcing that his album, Bluebird of happiness, it would be more or less his last.

However, music has infiltrated the artist and confirmed that he has recorded a new song and that he is deeply in love with music again.

Tamar released a new single called "Crazy Kinda Love,quot;, which will be presented in the next movie, True to the game 2.

Speaking to Billboard, Tamar confessed that she is in love with music and hinted that she could record an album.

The journalist asked, what attracted you to the story told in the first True to the game movie and that Gena still counts in its sequel? The general theme seems to align with the "all fair in love and war,quot; principle.

Tamar replied: "Everyone wants a love story, but what attracted me to her was that I am also a bit distant. And when someone else pulls the threads of your heart, you really have no choice at the end of the day because you love takes over. "

To the question, what makes a crazy love as the title of the song indicates?

David Adefeso's girlfriend said: "I think one in which your guard is completely low and all your rules and all the things you feel will not make you lose control in a relationship. It doesn't matter what a person does, and you love them so much that you're willing to solve it, instead of all your rules preventing you from loving someone completely. And I'd like to say I've been there before! (laughs)

That only shows that sometimes you have no control of love, you know? You cannot choose the person you fall in love with. Sometimes it works in your favor when you lower your guard, but sometimes there are certain signs where you go back up. Sometimes we love people so much that we ignore those signs, and it is detrimental to us. "

He also talked about Ariana's character and the role he plays in True to the game 2 saying: "Well, it is not a very important role, but it is important! (Laughter) I am a receptionist, and basically I am responsible for giving very important information. I will not spoil it, but it is a small part but an important part."

Ad

Tamar is leading his highest career with his latest moves.



Post views:

0 0