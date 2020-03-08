Syrian troops blocked US convoy in northern al-Hasakah – Defense Blog

Syrian soldiers and government supporters blocked US troops while their convoy was crossing an army checkpoint in the northern al-Hasakah governorate, according to the Step News Agency.

Local media reported that residents of al-Kuzliya village in al-Hasakah province threw stones at US military personnel, which caused a strange confrontation.

A video posted on the Step News Agency website showed government supporters and soldiers with rifles that blocked the US military convoy. not allow seven armored vehicles to drive into town.

The U.S. Army UU. He had to turn around and find another way. According to the agency, a similar incident occurred the day before.

With the support of Russia, Syrian troops have been on the offensive for weeks in Idlib and parts of the German Aleppo provinces, unleashing a humanitarian crisis with 700,000 people fleeing their homes and moving north towards the Turkish border.

Tensions in northern Syria intensified in February after Syrian government forces attacked Turkish troops.