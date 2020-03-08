Suspicious woman armed with a knife, shot dead by agents in Torrance – Up News Info Los Angeles

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Authorities say a person died after an officer was involved in shooting in Torrance.

Torrance police say officers responded to the Yukon block of 18200 just before 11 a.m. on Sunday after a report of a domestic violence incident.

%MINIFYHTML2bd6d599f84b9572d279ea715673996c13% %MINIFYHTML2bd6d599f84b9572d279ea715673996c14%

When they arrived, the police were informed that there was a suspect who was "out of control,quot; who was breaking items inside the house and refused to leave a knife.

%MINIFYHTML2bd6d599f84b9572d279ea715673996c15% %MINIFYHTML2bd6d599f84b9572d279ea715673996c16%

Shortly after, an officer involved shot occurred.

Officers took measures to save lives and the suspect was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.