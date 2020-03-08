Suspect in custody after holding a 5-year-old child hostage inside the Fort Worth apartment – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is in custody after holding a child hostage inside a Fort Worth apartment on Sunday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m. On March 8, SWAT was called to the incident in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail, where the suspect refused to let a 5-year-old boy out.

%MINIFYHTMLf313611008e6425e0f06cbf86f898a7311% %MINIFYHTMLf313611008e6425e0f06cbf86f898a7312%

Since then, the police arrested the suspect and the boy was safely removed. No identities have been published at this time.