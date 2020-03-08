Suspect in case of rape in Boston

A Rhode Island man accused of pretending to be a driver of a transportation company and then kidnapping and raping a woman who had just left a Boston bar returns to court.

Alvin Campbell Jr., 39, faces an indictment in Boston on Monday for kidnapping, aggravated rape and indecent assault and assault charges, according to Suffolk District Attorney's Office, Rachael Rollins.

Campbell was held on bail of $ 250,000 since he pleaded not guilty in his appearance before the district court on January 9. His lawyer appointed by the court warned against a rush in the trial.

The alleged 26-year-old victim attended a party at a bar near North Station on December 7, prosecutors said.

She called an Uber trip home, but the driver canceled. Prosecutors allege that Campbell called her by name and persuaded her to get into her van, prosecutors said.

He took the woman to his house in Cumberland, Rhode Island, and raped her, authorities said.

The woman was intoxicated and unable to give her consent and does not remember anything that happened, authorities said.

Campbell is the older brother of the city councilman of Boston, Andrea Campbell.

After his brother's arrest in January, he praised the victim's courage for introducing himself and said he was praying for his brother.