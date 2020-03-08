Sunday night thunderstorm possible in the Denver metro area

The Denver region could see a thunderstorm Sunday night before a warm start to a week dotted with occasional showers.





Sunday's skies will be cloudy when the temperature reaches the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. There is a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m., and that probability increases after 4 p.m., when the region could see an evening thunderstorm, according to the weather service.

Mountain lifts will see between two and five inches of snow on Sunday.

In the plains, high temperatures will remain in the mid 60s throughout the week, with some possible rains and some scattered rains during the night.

A storm system will move to the Denver region on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which will bring more rain and snow during the night, as well as colder temperatures towards the end of the week.