Stump surge of Facebook and Twitter virus misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO – First, there were conspiratorial whispers on social networks that the coronavirus had been cooked in a secret government laboratory in China. Then there were fake medications: gels, liquids and powders that immunized against the virus.
And then there were the false claims about governments and celebrities and racial unrest. Taiwan was covering up the deaths from viruses and the disease was out of control. Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft who now runs a philanthropic organization, was behind the spread of the virus. The Italians marched through the streets, accusing the Chinese of taking the disease to their country. None of this was true.
As the coronavirus has spread throughout the world, so has the wrong information about it, despite the aggressive efforts of social media companies to prevent its spread. Facebook, Google and Twitter said they were deleting the wrong information about the coronavirus as quickly as they could find it, and they were working with the World Health Organization and other government organizations to ensure that people obtained accurate information.
But a search by The New York Times found dozens of videos, photographs and publications written on each of the social media platforms that seemed to have crept through the cracks. Publications were not limited to English. Many were originally in languages ranging from Hindi and Urdu to Hebrew and Farsi, reflecting the trajectory of the virus as it has traveled throughout the world.
Security researchers have even discovered that hackers were creating frayed websites claiming to have information about the coronavirus. The sites were actually digital traps, intended to steal personal data or break into the devices of the people who landed on them.
The dissemination of false and malicious content about the coronavirus has been a clear reminder of the uphill battle waged by researchers and internet companies. Even when companies are determined to protect the truth, they are often deceived and deceived by liars and Internet thieves.
There is so much inaccurate information about the virus, the W.H.O. has said he was facing a "infodemia ".
“I see erroneous information about the coronavirus everywhere. Some people are panicking and looking for magical cures, and others are spreading conspiracies, ”said Austin Chiang, a gastroenterologist at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.
In Taiwan, erroneous information related to the virus on social networks has fueled concerns that China could be using the crisis to undermine the autonomous island government.
In recent weeks, there have been posts on Facebook and other sites that claim that Taiwan has hidden large amounts of coronavirus infections. There have been false but official-looking documents that promise gifts of masks and vaccines. A screenshot of a television news was manipulated to say that President Tsai Ing-wen had contracted the disease and was in quarantine.
In a statement to the Times, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu blamed China's "internet armies,quot; for the deluge of falsehoods, although his office declined to give details on how he came to that conclusion. The Taiwan Affairs Office of China did not respond to a request for comments by fax.
The Communist Party claims that Taiwan is part of China's territory, and Taiwanese officials have long accused Beijing of manipulating traditional media and social platforms to turn Taiwanese citizens against President Tsai, who opposes to closer ties with China.
Summer Chen, editor-in-chief of the Taiwan FactCheck Center, a surveillance group that discredits rumors and hoaxes online, said her team had been busier since the outbreak began than before the presidential elections in Taiwan in January, when the island was on high alert. for the possible Chinese intrusion.
"Throughout this epidemic, people have really liked conspiracy theories," Chen said. "Why don't people choose to believe accurate scientific information during epidemics?"
Facebook, YouTube and Twitter said they were making efforts to point people towards reliable sources of medical information and that they had direct lines of communication with the W.H.O. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Facebook said it prohibits content that could cause harm to people, such as statements that discourage treatment or take proper precautions against coronaviruses. Publications and videos that shared conspiracy theories were clearly marked as false, once they were reviewed by factual verifiers.
When Facebook users try to share them, a message appears alerting the user that the post includes information that the factual verifiers have deemed false.
However, these measures have not prevented people in private Facebook groups from linking and sharing wrong information about the virus. In private Facebook groups, including one that has more than 100,000 members, conspiracy theories spread that the coronavirus was an invention of the pharmaceutical industry, aimed at selling more expensive medications and more vaccines to the public.
While many publications simply encouraged people to take vitamins and eat a balanced diet to boost their immune system, others offered promises of immunity or cures if certain combinations of powders and drinks were consumed. Some were even more dangerous. The Food and Drug Administration referred to a "miraculous mineral solution,quot; published many times on Facebook and Twitter as "the same as drinking bleach. "
Dr. Chiang, the gastroenterologist, recently helped start the Association for Social Healthcare Networks, a group dedicated to encouraging more health professionals to publish on social media so that they can dispel some of the wrong information.
"People are looking for good sources of information because a lot of what they see, when they log in to their social media platforms, they are simply scaring them," he said.
While Twitter acknowledged the presence of some of this content on its network, Del Harvey, vice president of trust and security for Twitter, said the company has not seen "large-scale coordinated,quot; efforts to misinform people about the coronavirus. After The New York Times contacted Twitter with examples of tweets containing erroneous information about the coronavirus, some account owners were suspended "by spam."
Facebook said that in addition to working closely with health organizations, was offering W.H.O. Free advertising space to try to direct people towards accurate information about the coronavirus. The company said it was removing posts that discouraged people from seeking treatment or suggested remedies that could cause physical damage and that it was putting warning labels on publications that their fact-verifiers described as false.
YouTube, owned by Google, also said it was working closely with W.H.O. to help fight misinformation. YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the company had policies banning videos that "promoted medically unsubstantiated methods to prevent coronavirus instead of seeking medical treatment."
However, dozens of YouTube videos included titles that suggested the video offered a cure for the virus. In others, the comment sections below the videos included links to pages that offer a range of unsubstantiated alternative treatments.
In some cases, those links have taken people to websites that attract people with the promise of a cure, but actually steal credit card information and other personal data.
Cybersecurity firm Check Point said that more than 4,000 coronavirus-related websites that include words like "crown,quot; or "covid,quot; have been registered since the beginning of the year. Of these, 3 percent were considered malicious and another 5 percent were suspicious.
Research conducted by Sophos, a cybersecurity company, has shown an increase in these so-called phishing messages aimed at people in Italy, where coronavirus infections have increased in recent weeks. Those messages included a link to a Microsoft Word document that claimed to list cures for the virus. When it was downloaded, it installed malicious malware on people's computers.
Last month, W.H.O. also issued a warning about fake emails from W.H.O. representatives The emails contained malicious code intended to enter someone's computer device.
John Gregory, the deputy health editor of NewsGuard, a company that tries to prevent spreading false stories on the Internet, said the medical element of the erroneous information about the coronavirus made it different from other conspiracies the public has dealt with.
Because information about the virus is "developing in real time, it will always be easier for someone to make a false claim," Gregory said. "Then, there is a separation of a few days before someone with a scientific background, or journalists, can discredit the claim."
Sheera Frenkel reported in San Francisco and Davey Alba reported in New York. Raymond Zhong reported from Beijing. Chris Horton contributed reports from Taipei, Taiwan.