Stump surge of Facebook and Twitter virus misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO – First, there were conspiratorial whispers on social networks that the coronavirus had been cooked in a secret government laboratory in China. Then there were fake medications: gels, liquids and powders that immunized against the virus.

And then there were the false claims about governments and celebrities and racial unrest. Taiwan was covering up the deaths from viruses and the disease was out of control. Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft who now runs a philanthropic organization, was behind the spread of the virus. The Italians marched through the streets, accusing the Chinese of taking the disease to their country. None of this was true.

As the coronavirus has spread throughout the world, so has the wrong information about it, despite the aggressive efforts of social media companies to prevent its spread. Facebook, Google and Twitter said they were deleting the wrong information about the coronavirus as quickly as they could find it, and they were working with the World Health Organization and other government organizations to ensure that people obtained accurate information.

But a search by The New York Times found dozens of videos, photographs and publications written on each of the social media platforms that seemed to have crept through the cracks. Publications were not limited to English. Many were originally in languages ​​ranging from Hindi and Urdu to Hebrew and Farsi, reflecting the trajectory of the virus as it has traveled throughout the world.