"Stuck,quot;: hope fades for refugees in Malaysia when the United States closes the door | News

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – In December, Saw Kaw Lar received an unexpected call.

"His case to go to the United States was withdrawn," the Karen minority refugee from Myanmar recalled the hearing. "If there are other countries for you, we will tell you."

In an instant, his 10-year journey to resettlement in the United States and his dream of a new life were over..

The call was from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the organization responsible for supporting the millions of people forced to flee their home countries due to persecution, war or violence.

As of December 2019, of the almost 180,000 refugees and asylum seekers registered with UNHCR in Malaysia, more than 150,000 were from Myanmar. This number does not include the undocumented or those with pending applications.

Official numbers of refugees in the process of resettlement in the United States are not publicly available, but the leaders of the refugee community they estimate that more than 10,000 refugees from Myanmar are in the process of resettlement in the United States through Malaysia.

Like Saw Kaw Lar, many began the process more than 10 years ago. The refugee organization, which preferred to remain anonymous for fear of affecting resettlement cases, said that between November and January, approximately 100 refugees received phone calls from UNHCR, informing them that their cases were removed from the resettlement of the United States, without further explanations UNHCR did not answer Al Jazeera's questions Request for comments

The cancellation of cases in process "will profoundly affect the refugee community and create enormous complexity in the near future," said the refugee community leader group. said.

Around the world, 70 million people remain forcibly displaced, including asylum seekers, refugees and those within the borders of their countries. In 2019, of 1.4 million refugees estimated to be in urgent need of resettlement, less than 70,000 had the opportunity.

Life on the sidelines

Refugees have little protection under Malaysian law, although the Pakatan Harapan government that collapsed last month had introduced measures to allow access to education and medical care.

Those who wait for UNHCR interviews, sometimes for years, are particularly vulnerable to arrests, detentions and extortion, and there are few ways for legal employment. Many refugees rely heavily on the voluntary services provided by their own communities.

The decision to accept refugees submitted by UNHCR for resettlement lies with the countries of destination.

Myanmar refugees make up the majority of the almost 180,000 refugees in Malaysia, but with the United States closing the door to resettlement, many have few options to start over. (Emily Fishbein / Al Jazeera)

Between 2005 and 2017, UNHCR Malaysia submitted almost 118,000 resettlement applications, of which 86 percent went to the United States.

In the last year in the office of Barack Obama, he set the refugee arrival limit for fiscal year 2017 at 110,000. In fiscal 2018, Trump reduced that number to 30,000, the lowest limit set by any president since the U.S. UU. He began his formal refugee resettlement program in 1980. In 2019, it was set at 18,000.

Salai H. Cung Hnin, from the Chin minority in Myanmar, said: "Being a refugee is not an option. We just want to live in peace. If we settle in the United States, we will show love and kindness towards others."

For Cung Hnin, who arrived in Malaysia in 2011 and has been in the US resettlement pipeline. UU. Since 2016, questions persist about whether it will ever go.

After completing an interview with the Resettlement Support Center, one of a series of background research interviews, in August 2018, told him to wait three months for his next interview with the Department of Homeland Security.

"So far I have sent many consultation letters, but no progress," said Cung Hnin. "We are stuck in this transit country, feeling desperate and hopeless for the future."

Few alternatives

Mohammad Rafiq, a Rohingya refugee who arrived in Malaysia by boat in 2007 and completed two interviews for resettlement in the United States, also wonders about its possibilities.

"My life is gone," said Rafiq, who struggles to support his family through his earnings as a lawnmower and worries about the education of his two children. "I told (the interviewers) about the suffering and difficulties I face. It is up to them whether they take me or not."

The United States is one of seven countries that accept refugees from Malaysia, but as the chances of resettlement decrease there, some are relying on other countries.

"Now the US government is not giving us the opportunity (to resettle)," said Saw Kaw Lar. "If I don't go to the United States, I ask God to go to another country."

The organization of refugee leaders said that UNHCR informed them that seven countries accept refugees sent for resettlement from third countries from Malaysia: the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

However, many people are reluctant to withdraw their resettlement requests in the US. UU. To apply to enter another country, because there is very little information on whether your application would be accepted or how long the process would take. Those who already have resettled spouses or relatives in the United States also worry about whether they will reconnect or when.

Despite hopes that fade, Cung Hnin and his church community continue to pray.

"During the 2016 elections, we pray that (Trump) is a good person and brings peace to the world," he said.

"Now, he does not accept many refugees and I am trapped in this country, but we still pray for the United States."