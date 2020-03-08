Stephen King expresses concern about censorship after the cancellation of Woody Allen's memory by an editorial

After it was revealed that Hachette Book Group abandoned Woody Allen's upcoming memoirs, About nothing Only a couple of days after many of the company's employees protested the distribution of the book, Stephen King has something to say about it.

The Wrap picked up the author's tweet in which he expressed concern about what would come in the future. King turned to his Twitter account to say that all that made him "restless,quot; because, although he doesn't care much Woody Allen, he worries who will be next.

King wrote, "It is who is speechless that worries me." One person wrote in response that they actually had to leave or she would lose her job. He added that the company decided to eliminate its dealings with Allen, and that he didn't have much to worry about, since he has the ability to self-publish or obtain an advertising team.

She said Mr. Allen wanted the "respectability and legitimacy,quot; of the company, and that was what they fought.

Last Friday, the organization revealed that they were canceling the April 7 release of Woody's memoirs. They also announced that they were returning the rights of the book to Allen.

Hachette's decision to drop Woody Allen's book bothers me a lot. Is not the; I don't give a damn about Mr. Allen. It is who is speechless that worries me.

On Monday, it was revealed that Grand Central Publishing was the one who picked up the book, the same company that owns the rights to Ronan Farrow's book, Catch and kill He explored how men in powerful positions use their influence to silence their victims of sexual abuse.

So far, Woody and his team have found it difficult to find a home in their memories. The New York Times revealed last year that it was rejected by four other major publishers. The controversy is based on the accusation that Allen sexually abused his daughter when she was a child.

As noted earlier, last Thursday, dozens of people in the company organized a strike to fight against the publication and distribution of the book. They did it to protest with Dylan and Ronan Farrow, who had previously criticized the publication of the book.



