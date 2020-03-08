Stephen Curry has no coronavirus, say Golden State Warriors | NBA News

The Golden State Warriors have confirmed that the illness that saw star guard Stephen Curry miss Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers is not the coronavirus.

On two occasions MVP returned Thursday from an absence of 58 games due to a fracture in the left hand suffered in October, but the Sixers clash was lost with what his team describes as "seasonal flu."

Curry, who scored 23 points in 27 minutes on his return against the Toronto Raptors, has been put into a treatment program by the Warriors, with an unclear time frame for his return.















0:18



Curry reminded everyone of what they had missed with a classic bell hit in their first game after an injury.



"We have identified their likely source contact that is not part of the basketball operations," said the Warriors.

"It has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. It has seasonal flu."

The NBA, along with the other major sports leagues in North America, is considering plans to restrict access to locker rooms as a precaution to protect players from exposure to the coronavirus, as concerns about the situation continued to increase Saturday.

In addition, the NBA has told its teams that it has until Tuesday to develop "a plan to limit the number of teams and personnel in the arena … that interact with players,quot; as part of their response strategies.

















4:44



Stephen Curry said he returned to his happy place, after playing his first game with the Warriors since he broke his hand in October.



NBA teams were also asked to make an agreement with an infectious disease specialist and to look for a facility that could perform tests for COVID-19.

"In light of the growing community spread of COVID-19 in the United States and the emergence of community spread in Canada, we continue to monitor this situation closely and have regular discussions with experts on infectious diseases and public health, including the CDC," The NBA told the teams in the memo sent on Saturday night, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The NBA told teams on Friday to prepare for the possibility of playing in empty arenas, as some sports leagues have already done in Europe, an idea from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said he did not want to participate .

The NBA, in its memorandum on Saturday night, also said that teams quickly need a process to distribute hand sanitizer to all players and team personnel and to ensure that the supply does not run out.

Image:

LeBron James has said he doesn't want to play NBA games behind closed doors



The NBA also urged teams to reduce team travel parties "only to essential people,quot;, for team doctors to join an upcoming road trip to study ways to limit germ exposure along the way and work with vendors, such as bus companies, hotels and food providers. to understand their cleaning practices and ensure they have minimal contact with the players.

"There is a lot of due diligence," said Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks.

Closing the locker rooms only for essential personnel would not eliminate media interviews with players before and after the games, but would simply move them to a different place, possibly a press conference. The changes, in theory, would allow teams to know if someone in those areas has been examined for diseases.

"In consultation with experts in infectious diseases and public health, we are discussing with other sports leagues options to protect the health of everyone in our buildings, including those normally in our locker rooms," said NBA spokesman Mike Bass. "As always, we are committed to providing adequate media access."

