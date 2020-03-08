Steph Curry diagnosed with influenza before the game of warriors, not with coronavirus

Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen CurryHe was diagnosed with the flu before Saturday's game against the 76ers and withdrew from the game. According to the team doctor, Dr. Robert Nied, shows no signs of the coronavirus.

"This morning, Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral test," the statement said. "We have identified his possible contact with the source that is not part of the basketball operations. He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. He has seasonal flu. We have started treatment for Stephen and instituted the protocol of our team for the exhibition to influenza. "

According to NBC SportsTeam coach Steve Kurr also told reporters that Steph had been examined to detect the coronavirus. The publication also reports that throughout the country, sports teams have taken the necessary precautions not to risk their players and fans of the coronavirus.

In the case of the Warriors, they announced on Friday that they would increase by adding cleaning staff to each event, the elevator attendants would be equipped with cleaning containers and elevator disinfectants regularly, all doors and door handles would be disinfected regularly and there would be additional soap available All bathrooms.