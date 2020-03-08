Stanford cancels classroom classes for the rest of the winter quarter due to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

STANFORD (KPIX) – Stanford University has canceled classes in person for the rest of the winter quarter due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, instructors will publish online conferences and final exams must be administered in a take-home format.

Additional precautions were taken after the university announced that a faculty member of the Faculty of Medicine tested positive for the virus.

Stanford also says that two college students were possibly exposed to the virus.

They are currently in isolation.

