Spirit Me Away: women and girls lost to traffic in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal – The 1,758-kilometer (1,092-mile) border between Nepal and India is known as one of the busiest traffic gates in the world. But since the Nepal earthquake in 2015, which killed nearly 9,000 people, severely disrupted social and economic structures and sank scores in misery, thousands of Nepalese have been trafficked across the border and disappeared, never to return.

Outside the Himalayan nation, Nepalese victims plunge into the world of human trafficking in different ways. Some who hoped to find work as domestic workers in India or the Gulf countries ended up being trafficked and raped in brothels abroad. Others were simply removed from their families and sold to brothels in India.

Many others are victims of other types of human trafficking in the form of illegal organ removal in India.

Meanwhile, research suggests that "approximately 12,000 children are trafficked by strangers, neighbors and families to India each year primarily for sexual exploitation," but also for jobs in fishing, construction, circuses, domestic work, operating workshops, among many other forms of forced labor and exploitation, including the removal of organs.

Alarmingly, danger is also present at home, as many victims of trafficking do not even cross the border.

Women and girls from rural areas are trafficked to urban centers within Nepal under the promise of work. Instead, they end up forced into prostitution among the hundreds of singing restaurants, dance bars or massage parlors that function as brothels fronts in Kathmandu. It is estimated that between 11,000 and 13,000 girls and women work there, most of them minors.

Human trafficking is a thriving business. It represents $ 150 billion a year worldwide, with women and girls representing 71 percent of all modern victims of slavery. Nepal is one of the most lucrative markets. Only from there, at least 54 girls and women are trafficked to India every day.

The International Labor Organization of the UN warned that there are more than 40 million enslaved people worldwide, more than ever in history. Nepal represents only a fraction of the underground market for human beings, and the cost that this entails.

In Nepal, civil society is trying to defend itself. Every day, border monitors, some of whom are survivors of trafficking, try to intercept and rescue potential victims at border posts, preventing them from being trafficked outside Nepal and crossing the border into India. Others raise their voices against the deep social stigma that persecutes their victims at home.