South Dakota tribe ready to vote on the legalization of marijuana – Up News Info

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Members of the Oglala Sioux tribe will vote this week if medical and recreational marijuana should be legalized in the Pine Ridge reservation of South Dakota.

Many expect it to bring economic development to one of the most impoverished areas of the country. But the plans could also lead to clashes with federal and state authorities.

The Oglala Sioux tribe would become the only Native American tribe to establish a cannabis market in a state where it is illegal. The tribe believes it could raise millions of dollars by allowing dispensaries and a pot room.

