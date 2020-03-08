Small businesses in Excelsior see an increase in sales amid winter heating – Up News Info

EXCELSIOR, Minnesota (Up News Info) – As temperatures rise, so do businesses in Minnesota.

In Excelsior, small businesses are seeing great momentum with this warmer climate. Only two days ago, Maynard's yard was covered with 3 feet of snow. On Sunday, the employees were in shorts, preparing all the newly placed outdoor tables for customers.

%MINIFYHTML49fbefb25c97e7bc343b793c0d32ae7111% %MINIFYHTML49fbefb25c97e7bc343b793c0d32ae7112%

Co-owner Beth Maloney said the good weather has a big impact on her business.

"He is much busier when the sun shines and heats up," Maloney said.

The remarkable difference makes Maloney plan ahead. He had to find about 10 additional staff members per shift to help with the expected increase in clientele.

"It's a little crazy at this time of year," said Maloney. "We are still with our winter staff and most of our summer employees have not yet started. So it is a bit challenging. But like our customers, our servers are also excited to be outside, so they enjoy picking up and work outside. ”

And not only Maynards gets a boost.

The companies in the center of Excelsior see a large increase in business when heated. Ask Debbie Slusar, she owns Amore and Fede.

"It's the weather. It brings people, they have a better attitude, they are more optimistic and we open the door, it just makes a big difference for business," said Slusar.

First example? Katie Eisenmann and Katherine Richman. They spent part of Sunday morning in the sun at a bank in Excelsior, and spent Saturday shopping downtown.

“Just to be able to walk. It is usually summer to make verses in winter when you are wrapped at home. But to see everyone else, there are so many families. I think it's something special, ”said Richman.