SLC XI vs England – Live match coverage

Matt Parkinson, a spinning player with the bare leg, picked up four wickets while England beat the XI Board of Sri Lanka by 245 on the second day of their warm-up match in Katunayake.

Parkinson, who is expected to start as England's third choice spinner when the series of tests against Sri Lanka begins on March 19, is still alive Sky Sports Cricket, took advantage of Jack Leach's calf injury to claim his claim.

The 23-year-old Lancashire pitcher finished with figures of 4-68, while Dominican Dom Bess took 3-54 and quarterback Chris Woakes 2-21 when the XI board was fired for a deficit in the first inning of 71 .

England extended its lead to 110 before the last day, with Zak Crawley (27 not out) and Joe Denly (11th) in the fold after Dom Sibley left for a second-ball duck.

Parkinson, who showed up for England in both limited formats during his tours of New Zealand and South Africa in early winter, now also feels more comfortable in the red ball game.

"They haven't spent many days in a white shirt yet, but getting four portholes was very nice," he said. "I hope to become a better bowler and use what I have learned."

"I was in South Africa for two months and a little, so you would be wrong to not try to make the most of the trip. I hope I did."

"Having not played a lot of red ball cricket, I had to show that I could take wicket and almost overcome the nerves of bowling with these boys. I'm still very raw with the red ball and I think people sometimes forget that spinners They develop later.

"By being chosen on three test tours, expectations rise, but I've only played 20 first-class games, so I'm still very new to red ball cricket."

"I found it difficult to turn in New Zealand and South Africa, but I hope the wickets (test) in Galle and Colombo are ragged."

The first two gates of Parkinson's came from successive balls divided by the lunch break: Lahiru Milantha took cover and the house captain, Milinda Siriwardana, fell on the first installment of the afternoon session.

The leg shooter added two more in the night's session, with Sam Curran taking a mid-capture of the gate to eliminate Promod Maduwantha before Ben Foakes, who divided the gate maintenance tasks with Jos Buttler, was done Chamika Karunaratne charge.

In addition to his two wickets, Woakes had a couple of missed opportunities for Captain Joe Root, while the other fell to Saqib Mahmood, England's fastest bowler.