Six nations: Gregor Townsend declares more to come from Scotland | Rugby Union News

Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend believes that performance against France is a sign of things to come.

Gregor Townsend believes there is more to come from Scotland after his team slowed down the search for the Grand Slam of France.

After starting their Guinness Six Nations campaign with defeats against Ireland and England, things have improved for the Scots after they followed victory in Rome with an impressive 28-17 win over France in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The new outfit of Fabien Galthie took the lead thanks to the attempt of Damian Penaud, but the moment of madness of Mohamed Haouas changed the game in favor of the Scots since the support was sent to hit Jamie Ritchie.

Townsend's men finally found their enthusiasm after this when Sean Maitland crossed in the minutes on either side of halftime before Stuart McInally sealed a precious victory that ended the hopes of the visitors of a clean first sweep since 2010 and the Scotland's chief predicts more of the same when his side faces Wales in Cardiff next Saturday.

"The campaign really encouraged me," Townsend said. "The two weeks prior to the Irish match were shown in the way we played, how physical we were and how we could play at a real pace and create opportunities."

"Yes, we didn't win and left a couple of attempts, but we've been consistent at all times. Even in the England game, we were proud of how we came back in that second half."

"We have been in the fight in those two defeats. But these two victories showed the mentality and confidence to go out and find a way to win, and there is more to come, more defensively even though we are doing that area well." .

"You get confidence when you see the rewards you get for doing something, and the way we are training really gives me a lot of encouragement."

The shipment was a turning point, but Scotland had been on top since the beginning.

Adam Hastings continues to grow in the confrontation in the absence of Finn Russell, Hamish Watson and Ritchie became a threat with their breakdown by breakdown while new captain Stuart Hogg becomes increasingly comfortable with the captaincy as the weeks go by.

And Townsend recognizes that it would be hard for his team to see his performance diminished by concentrating too much on the act of madness of Haouas.

"Obviously (the red card) is important, but I thought we played better in the first half than in the second half," Townsend said.

"We had France behind us and we turned them nine times in the first half in the way we defended, and we had opportunities to get behind them."

"Sometimes a red card can really help you, but I felt that France managed to be one less man. It gave them a little momentum to play more rugby to try to win."

"They are a very dangerous team when they are unloading and counterattacking. Who knows? If you have the advantage of only one man, it's better than having the same numbers, but I thought we played very well when I was 15 against 15. "