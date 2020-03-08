Should the MLB require safer helmets? Willie Calhoun's terrifying launch hit shows why that might make sense

Scary scene that leaves Arizona on Sunday.

Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball from left-hander Julio Urias in a spring training showdown.

The Rangers announced that Calhoun was hit in the mouth and would go to the hospital for more tests.

Unfortunately, Calhoun did not wear the helmet extension that covers the jaw line, a feature that has increased its popularity among players in recent years. Last year, Braves public service man Charlie Culberson spent the night in a hospital after receiving a 90 mph fastball in the face. (Culberson started playing, which perhaps reduces the situation a little differently).

In any case, players facing a pitch is something that is apparently increasing in frequency. Culberson, Kris Bryant and Giancarlo Stanton are some of the players who have recently been hit in the head / face with a baseball that travels at obscene speeds and have suffered varying degrees of injury. We know there are some serious side effects, after all.

Some years ago, Delino DeShields Jr. made waves after publishing an image after being hit by a 90 mph pass in Double-A.

While hitting by pitching is unfortunate byproducts of the game, and being hit in the face is somewhat unusual in general, it may be in the best interest of the majors and players consider the extension of the helmets to be a mandate in the future. After all, players are heading to the plate with SWAT equipment now, with their arms, hands and wrists covered with protective equipment, so why not protect the most important part of the body a little more? It seems to make some sense.

Calhoun, the Dodgers prospect, has been with the Rangers since 2017. He was part of the exchange of Yu Darvish to Dodgers.