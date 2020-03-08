Shooting at the Lil Baby concert in Alabama! (Video graphic)

There was a shooting at rapper Lil Baby's concert last night in Birmingham, Alabama, as reported by MTO News.

A group of angry fans rushed to the front of the crowd and began shooting at the rapper while playing his song.

Some of their own social networks suggest that the shooters were members of a local street gang, known for having "problems,quot; with Lil Baby.

Fortunately, MTO News has confirmed that no one was shot and rapper Lil Baby was not injured.

Birmingham police were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. Local authorities declined to comment to MTO News about the direction of their investigation.

Here is the incident, which was captured on video. Watch:

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. He drew attention in 2017 when he released his Perfect Timing mixtape.

He is best known for his singles "Sum 2 Prove,quot;, "My Dawg,quot;, "Freestyle,quot;, "Yes Indeed,quot;, "Drip Too Hard,quot;, "Close Friends,quot; and "Woah,quot;, the last four reaching the number 6, 4 , 28 and 16 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 list.