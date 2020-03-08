Shooting at the Lil Baby concert in Alabama! (Video graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
There was a shooting at rapper Lil Baby's concert last night in Birmingham, Alabama, as reported by MTO News.

A group of angry fans rushed to the front of the crowd and began shooting at the rapper while playing his song.

Some of their own social networks suggest that the shooters were members of a local street gang, known for having "problems,quot; with Lil Baby.

Fortunately, MTO News has confirmed that no one was shot and rapper Lil Baby was not injured.

