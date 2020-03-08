Shishkin and Asterion Forlonge collide in Supreme | Racing news

Shishkin and Asterion Forlonge are two of the 16 runners declared for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Since he did not reach beyond the second flight in his valuable debut, Nicky Henderson's Shishkin has proven to be a first-class prospect with two easy victories at Newbury and Huntingdon, which drove him to favoritism for the traditional curtain festival.

Henderson also directs Chantry House and Allart in their bid for a fourth supreme success.

Willie Mullins has won the race more than any other coach, beating four of the last seven winners and six in all, and Tourist Attraction gave him his first success at the Festival by reaching gold in 1995.

His main contender this time is Asterion Forlonge, who like Shishkin wears the colors of owner Joe Donnelly.

Gray is undefeated in three starts under the rules and escaped with a grade one in Leopardstown last month.

Like Henderson, Mullins fires a three-pronged assault, with Elixir D & # 39; Ainay and Berkshire Royal, who makes his obstacle debut, also appears in the final field.

After confirming that his star novice, Envoi Allen, will run at the Ballymore on Wednesday, Gordon Elliott trusts Abacadabras, while Tolworth Hurdle's winner, Fiddlerontheroof, is one of the main contenders for Colin Tizzard.

Edwardstone (Alan King), Captain Guinness (Henry de Bromhead) and the Soviet Pimpinela (Peter Fahey) are others of note.

Eleven runners are ready to run for the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy, with the De Bromhead Notebook and the Cash Back trained by Mullins renewing the rivalry after finishing first and second at the Irish Arkle in Leopardstown last month.

Fakir D & # 39; Oudairies of Joseph O & # 39; Brien is another great hope for Ireland, while the home team includes Brewin & # 39; upastorm of Olly Murphy, Maire Banrigh of Dan Skelton and Esprit Du Large, trained by Evan Williams.

Kim Bailey's Vinndication heads a field of 24 runners declared for the Ultimate Handicap Chase, although that number will be reduced by one after General Principle was declared no early runner.

Vinndication's rivals include Discorama by Paul Nolan, Kildisart by Ben Pauling and The Conditional Courtyard by David Bridgwater.

Only 7 lb separates the 22 contenders for the persecution of disabled novices from the Northern Trust Company.

Henderson Precious Cargo and Mick Channon's Hold The Note top the weights, with Whatmore by Henry Daly and Sensulano trained by Noel Williams at the bottom. The Imperial Aura of Kim Bailey and Elliott & # 39; s Galvin are the two best in the market.

Willie and Patrick Mullins combine with the favorite favorite Carefully selected at the conclusion of National Hunt Chase.

The eight-year-old will face 13 rivals, including Lord Du Mesnil of Richard Hobson, Mount Sam Waley-Cohen, and Ravenhill of Elliott, which is ridden by Jamie Codd.