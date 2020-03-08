Sheriff: Ramsey man arrested in attempted kidnapping – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 32-year-old man, Ramsey, is being held after allegedly forcing a woman to get in his car on Friday afternoon.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, officials initially responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with a rollover in the municipality of Aitkin.

%MINIFYHTML15344fca67feea96b06554c7309797cd13% %MINIFYHTML15344fca67feea96b06554c7309797cd14%

Upon arrival, the officers determined that he had not been injured, however, witnesses told the officers that a woman who had been a passenger in one of the vehicles had been taken from her home against her will.

%MINIFYHTML15344fca67feea96b06554c7309797cd15% %MINIFYHTML15344fca67feea96b06554c7309797cd16%

Witnesses told officers that they watched a man enter his driveway and physically place the victim in his van and get away. Both witnesses used their vehicles to chase the truck when, at one point, two of the vehicles collided.

Authorities say the truck driver had fled to nearby forests. A K9 track was deployed and the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Ramsey, was found hiding in the forest.

The man was arrested. According to the sheriff's office, there are two orders of domestic contactless abuse (DANK) that prohibit the suspect from having contact with the victim.

The suspect remains in the Aitkin County Jail until the Aitkin County Prosecutor's Office files the formal charges.