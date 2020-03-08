Sheriff: 5 fires from the escape house in Alexandria, 1 injured – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Alexandria authorities say five people escaped a house fire during the night, but one of them barely made it.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. to a house in the 600 block of Cardinal Lane.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large volume of smoke and flames coming from the residence. Four people went well, but the authorities quickly learned that one of the occupants was still inside and could not escape.

The victim was later found on the floor near a bedroom window. Authorities say the man did not respond but was breathing and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.