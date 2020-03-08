Shane Dawson addresses comments on his weight gain: "F *** You,quot;

Shane Dawson has been a staple in the YouTube community for more than a decade. Although it seems that he would be used to having social media trolls attack everything on him, he has revealed that it still affects him.

Viewers have tuned their conspiracy theories and Jeffree Star's collaborations for millions. With such a large number of visits and subscribers, he has been subjected to online harassment since he began his career as a Youtuber.

However, the cameraman recently responded to a comment about his weight gain that led him to make a video explaining how he feels and his plans for the future.

If you have been following Dawson, you will know that he lost a significant amount of weight by making lifestyle changes. Lately, his appearance has changed.

A spectator commented: "I love Shane, but it's a shame to see him reload all this weight while everyone around him laughs and allows it."

Shane shared a screenshot of the message along with his saying: "Hi Shane, why don't you post more? Why don't you upload more?

Well … this would you think after 13 years on YouTube comments that wouldn't come to me, but fuck … they still feel like the first time haha. "

The YouTube OG tweet went viral and received love and support from fans around the world.

He decided to address the issue in a new video.

‘I exercise, listen. My only answer will be f ** k you. People who make fun of people's weight, or attack people's weight, literally fuck you. You'll die soon, I know, I can feel it, I'm a psychic. I wasn't going to address the fat comment because I was having a bad day, I felt sensitive, I shouldn't have even mentioned it, but I think maybe there is a good lesson. A, don't let things that people say about you on the Internet bother you, they will, but try not to let them bother you, and B, whatever people say about you is just a projection of how they feel about themselves, or just want attention & # 39 ;.

It's great to see Shane take a stand against the bodyshamers.



