Senator Kamala Harris backs Biden for president

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kamala Harris backed Joe Biden on Sunday and said he would "do everything in my power,quot; to help elect him, becoming the last defection of the Democratic race for the president to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.

The decision of the California senator, who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump, further solidifies the movement of the Democratic establishment to close the circles around Biden after his success on Super Tuesday. His support comes before the next round of primaries, with six states voting on Tuesday, including Michigan.

"There is no one better prepared than Joe to lead our nation through these turbulent times and restore truth, honor and decency in the Oval Office," Harris said in a statement. "He is kind and cares infinitely, and he really listens to the American people."

Harris said the United States "is at a tipping point. And the decision that voters take this November will shape the country and the world in which our children and grandchildren will grow. I believe in Joe Biden."

Among Biden's former rivals, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan, Deval Patrick and John Delaney have backed him. Sanders has obtained the support of Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

Harris retired from the race in December, ending a candidacy with the historic potential of becoming the first black woman elected president. The former California attorney general was seen as a candidate prepared to attract the multiracial coalition of voters who sent Barack Obama to the White House. But finally he could not elaborate a message that resonated among the voters or secure the money to continue his career.

Biden and Sanders, two 70-year-old white men, are now the main candidates for the nomination in what was once a candidate camp that includes several much younger women and politicians.

Harris said in his statement that "like many women, I saw sadly how women left the race one by one." Four years after Hillary Clinton was the candidate of the party, "we are without any woman on the way to be the Democratic candidate for the presidency."

"This is something we should keep in mind and it is something I will have more to say in the future," he said. "But we must rise to unite the party and the country behind a candidate that reflects the decency and dignity of the American people and can finally defeat Donald Trump."

Biden won Friday the support of former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, who was one of the black candidates for the nomination. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has not yet made a public support.

Black voters have anchored Biden's return since disappointing finals in the overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire in the first contests that put their campaign on the verge of collapse.